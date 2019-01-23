Kaseya Wraps Dominant 2018 with Record Growth, Major Acquisitions and Continued Product Innovation

Company reports more than 32 percent growth, finalizes four industry rocking acquisitions and expands international presence

NEW YORK and MIAMI, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaseya ® , the leading provider of complete IT infrastructure management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and internal IT organizations, today reported record-breaking growth in 2018, with more than $250 million in annual bookings and the completion of four major acquisitions – including Unitrends, Spanning Cloud Apps, RapidFire Tools and IT Glue – bolstering its fully integrated platform, IT Complete . With record R&D investment and a relentless focus on customer success, Kaseya further empowers MSPs and internal IT to efficiently manage, secure and backup their IT.



/EIN News/ -- “The pace of technology change is frenetic and IT teams are in a ‘do or die’ situation to either quickly adopt new and diverse technologies or risk becoming technology dinosaurs,” said Fred Voccola, CEO, Kaseya. “Kaseya’s success validates the market demand for innovative, integrated solutions from a single pane of glass - like our IT Complete platform. Our customers continue to grow at more than twice the rate of the market, due to the fact that we are the only player in the industry to deliver a fully integrated suite of solutions.”

“I’m incredibly proud of our accomplishments and continue to be humbled by the dedication and quality of work from our more than 1,000 employees worldwide, who remain focused on delivering the best experience possible to our customers,” added Voccola. “This is by far the most fun I’ve had in my career, not only working with this team but also with our customers. I’ve had the privilege of hearing first-hand from customers about how their businesses are benefitting from the technologies our company provides them. I look forward to even greater success for both Kaseya and for our customers in the year ahead.”

Corporate and Customer Momentum

Across Kaseya’s suite of products, customer base has grown to approximately 40,000 customers worldwide.

Continued international growth in Europe and Asia, accounting for approximately 37 percent of Kaseya’s overall business.

Year over year strong customer satisfaction scores of 97 percent with record attendance at Kaseya’s annual user conferences in Las Vegas and Amsterdam.

New veteran, leadership appointments, including CJ Wimley as president and chief customer officer, John Durant as chief technology officer and Paul Farr as chief product officer to support the strategy, vision and growth across Kaseya’s expanded global workforce of approximately 1,100 employees.

Major Acquisitions and Integrations to the Kaseya IT Complete Suite

Kaseya acquired Unitrends, the global leader of all-in-one, enterprise-class business continuity and disaster recovery solutions and the underlying technology behind Unitrends MSP and Kaseya Unified Backup.

Kaseya acquired RapidFire Tools, the leading IT assessment, internal threat detection and compliance software provider and the fundamental technology behind Kaseya Compliance Manager.

Kaseya acquired Spanning Cloud Apps, the leading provider of SaaS data protection for Office 365, Salesforce and G Suite and the central technology behind Kaseya Office 365 Backup.

Kaseya acquired IT Glue, the world’s fastest-growing, market leader in IT documentation software enabling MSPs to easily scale and support more clients without increasing headcount for higher revenue and profitability.

Awards and Accolades

Winner of Cybersecurity Insiders’ Cybersecurity Excellence Award.

Winner of the Cloud Computing Award for Best Cloud Automation.

Recognition in multiple categories for the ChannelPro 2018 Readers Choice Awards.

Kaseya’s Unitrends named the 2018 Ransomware Protection Company of the Year from Storage Awards.

Kaseya’s Unitrends honored with Gold Stevie Award for Customer Service – Software and Silver Stevie Award for Customer Service – Hardware.

Kaseya’s RapidFire Tools chosen as Best Solution and Best in Show at the 2018 SMB TechFest.

Kaseya GM of cloud computing Jim Lippie selected as a winner of the 2018 Circle of Excellence Awards, announced by Channel Futures. Winners represent “the best in channel management through their thought leadership, partner loyalty and business performance.”

About Kaseya

Kaseya is the leading provider of complete IT infrastructure management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and internal IT organizations. Through its industry leading platform, IT Complete™ and customer-centric approach, Kaseya delivers best in breed technologies that allow organizations to efficiently manage, secure, and backup IT. The Kaseya IT Complete platform is the industry’s most comprehensive, integrated solution suite purposely engineered to help IT both run and grow the business. It empowers businesses to command all of IT centrally, easily manage remote and distributed environments, simplify backup and disaster recovery, and automate across IT management functions. Kaseya solutions manage over 10 million endpoints worldwide. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Kaseya is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries. Learn more at www.kaseya.com . Follow Kaseya on Twitter @KaseyaCorp.

