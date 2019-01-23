Breaking News: The Multi-Billion Dollar U.S. Over-The-Top Worldwide Revenue From 2010 to 2022 Will Grow From $6.1 Billion U.S. in 2010 to $83.4 Billion U.S. in 2022

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, California, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Simlatus Corporation (OTC Pink: SIML) (“Simlatus” or the “Company”), since the Satel/Simlatus merger in November 2018, with the merger resulting in the expansion of Satel’s San Francisco based entertainment and internet business, announces its intent to develop new OTT services with existing customers.



2019 is poised to be a pivotal year for dramatic expansion of Satel. Investors seeking to profit from the early growth of this new opportunity have the benefit to evaluate this new company.

Satel is now the major supplier of DirecTV™ in the metropolitan San Francisco Bay Area. As a result of this merger with Simlatus, Satel is now planning to upgrade and expand its existing wireless internet services to include OTT technology with existing and new customers.

San Francisco is one of the 20 fastest growing cities in the US. It’s estimated that the city will need more than 92,000 more housing units and 191,000 new jobs to accommodate this growth. San Francisco is the hub of the San Jose-Oakland-San Francisco metropolitan area, requiring 660,000 new housing units to accommodate 2.1 million people over the next 20 years.

Satel recognizes the popularity of Over-The Top (OTT) services, and anticipates rolling out these new services in 2019 as a part of their bundle package for its customers, and with an eye to expand its geographic service area throughout the bay area and Sacramento.

Satel’s Richard Hylen claimed that OTT services could be poised to outpace consumer general demand for internet services by two-fold, resulting in 20% of the existing entertainment market in the San Francisco Bay Area by 2022. CEO Hylen has demonstrated his talents in contract negotiations as he continues to bring the metropolitan business to Satel. In recent weeks he has brought 3 new high-rise condos with 500 units to Satel’s services.

Richard Hylen, CEO, stated, “The OTT services market is huge and growing at a fast pace as it was valued at $1,049.21 billion U.S in 2017 with the demand for OTT estimated to expand at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2017 to 2025, reaching a value of $3,538.04 billion U.S. by 2025. North America led the OTT services market in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period 2017 to 2025. Satel is located in Northern California and in one of the fastest growing cities in the world, and we have a foot in the door with a parallel growth rate in revenue over the next 5 years and especially in the next 24 months as we aggressively win-over the business in San Francisco.”

Richard further stated, “The primary drivers for the growth of OTT services in North America are those markets with the highest mobile internet penetration levels as compared to other regions with internet speed from 13.1 Mbps to 14 Mbps in the U.S. The OTT market is segmented into premium and subscription services, adware, and ecommerce. The premium and subscription business model segment emerged dominant with a share of nearly 48.5% of the overall 2017 market. The segment earns revenue from the fixed fee that the customer pays to download and access applications. The memberships or ‘freemium’ turned premium service applications are also part of our premium and subscription business model. Revenue generated by the premium and subscription segment is expected to increase owing to the increase in revenue of OTT media content.”

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements. While these statements are made to convey to the public the company's progress, business opportunities and growth prospects, readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements represent management's opinion. Whereas management believes such representations to be true and accurate based on information and data available to the company at this time, actual results may differ materially from those described. The Company's operations and business prospects are always subject to risk and uncertainties. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ are and will be set forth in the company's periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact: Richard Hylen, CEO Tel: (530) 205-3437



