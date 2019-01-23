Global Feed Acidulants Market Report 2018-2023: Focus on Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquaculture, Pets, & Equine Markets

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Feed Acidulants Market by Type (Propionic Acid, Formic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Sorbic Acid, Malic Acid, and Acetic Acid), Animal Type (Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquaculture, Pets, Equine), Compound, Form, Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global feed acidulants market is projected to reach USD 3,497.6 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2018, in terms of valu

Feed acidulants are organic growth promoters that are included in feed to enhance the feed quality, by reducing bacterial content and maintaining the nutritive value; this helps improve animal growth and performance. Feed acidulants are applied directly as a single ingredient or as blends into feedstuffs, especially for swine and poultry.



The feed acidulants market has been growing consistently over the past few years. It is witnessing growth due to the strong initiatives for the improvement of animal health. The market received a boost through the ban on antibiotics being used as animal growth promoters in the US and EU. Acidulants were then seen as the closest substitutes for antibiotics, allowing the market for acidulants to grow, not only in the US and EU countries, but also in growing economies such as China, India, and Brazil, especially for the meat and dairy product exporters to these countries.



e. The feed acidulants market is projected to grow at a steady rate due to the increasing importance for animal health, especially for meat production. Along with this, factors such as increased demand for livestock products, rising awareness about animal health & feed quality, and the ban on in-feed antibiotics by the European Union drive the market for feed acidulants across the globe.



The South American market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The growing meat and milk consumption assumes greater political and economic importance in South America than in any other region of the world; also, the annual livestock production in this region has increased, subsequently driving the demand for feed additives such as acidulants. The rapid expansion of the livestock industry in the region has resulted in a steady import of feed acidulants. Several product developments by market players in the region, along with the increased use of feed additives, are expected to drive the market for feed acidulants.



The global market for feed acidulants is dominated by large-scale players such as BASF SE (Germany), YARA International ASA (Norway), Kemin Industries Inc. (US), Kemira OYJ (Finland), and Biomin Holding GmbH (Austria).

