Baltic Countries Small-Scale LNG Market: Incorporating LNG in the energy mix for future security of supply

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for Baltic countries small-scale LNG market is projected to reach 1.908 MTPA by 2030, actuating at an estimated CAGR of 14.01% from 2020 to 2030. Increasing investment in LNG infrastructure in the Baltic region, and the support from local governments for the adoption of LNG as a marine and road transport fuel is expected to give impetus to the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the sulphur emission cap set by the European Union on road transport fuel and marine fuel is expected to propel the market in the coming years.



Gazprom a Russian company, had a monopoly on the natural gas exports to the Baltic region in the past. This led to higher import costs of natural gas in these countries. To reduce the dependency on Russian imports and to develop a negotiating platform for prices, small-scale infrastructure is being developed across the region. The infrastructure includes building of LNG import terminals, bunkering terminals, LNG truck fueling stations, and an efficient distribution network for truck reloading operations. FSRU Independence in Lithuania currently serves as a hub for LNG import in the north-eastern Baltic countries. However, with recent developments in Estonia, relocation of LNG import traffic is expected in the coming years.

Key findings from the report:

The Baltic small-scale LNG market is expected to reach 1.908 MTPA by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.01%





Based on application:



The road transport fuel segment is expected to reach around 0.6 MTPA by the year 2030





Based on off grid power generation:



Off-grid power generation segment is projected to experience steady growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to demand for green fuels for generation of power





Based on supply mode:



Ship-to-ship segment is likely to dominate the market in 2020 and the trend is likely to continue over the forecast period. This can be owed to planned marine LNG bunkering projects across the Baltic sea





Some of the key companies operating in the market include LNG Gorskaya LLC; Alexela; Gazprom; Litgas; Vopak E.O.S; Eesti Gaas; Polskie LNG S.A.; Statoil AGA; Skangas; and DUON, among others

Marine fuel segment : A new market stemming from small-scale LNG imports during 2020-2030

Baltic countries are developing LNG bunkering infrastructure across the Baltic sea to cater for the LNG marine fuel market currently in nascent stage. Companies like Gorskaya have planned floating storage units with a small bunkering vessel at several location. These facilities can be expanded with storage and truck loading bays adding to the countries LNG distribution network. In the most basic supply chain operations, LNG import terminals supply LNG to bunkering terminals via truck reloading operations or a small carrier vessel. Bunkering terminal planned in the port of Montu will act as a strategic point to perform marine bunkering operations in the Baltic Sea. These developments are expected to create a positive impact on the marine fuel bunker market.

Road transport fuel segment : A fast developing network for LNG fuelled vehicles

The conventional fuels for road transport have high carbon and sulphur emissions. This has led to adoption of greener fuels for vehicles. CNG fueling stations have experienced success in Baltic markets and are growing at a steady rate. This reflects the optimistic adoption of LNG as a fuel for long-haul trucks. Additionally LNG fueling services can be integrated with CNG facilities enabling easy installation in an efficient manner.

Estonia – Regional Insight

Estonia is poised to witness significant growth in small-scale LNG infrastructure, and is likely to be a small-scale LNG hub in the north-eastern Baltic sea. Estonia is developing several regasification facilities, constructing a natural gas pipeline with Finland, and bunkering facilities to cater for the upcoming marine bunkering market. For instance, the Paldiski regasification terminal will also serve as a LNG storage facility for truck reloading, truck-to-ship & marine bunkering. Moreover, LNG Gorskaya, a Russian company, is planning to construct a bunkering facility in the port of Parnu before the year 2020. This facility consists of a floating storage unit of 5500 cubic meter capacity, and a small-scale bunkering vessel of capacity 1300 cubic meter. A similar facility is planned at the port of Montu and other countries in Europe. These facilities are expected to target the bunkering market in Baltic Sea. Gorskaya is planning to operate from a LNG liquefaction plant located near Saint Petersburg, and will be fed natural gas from a pipeline of Gazprom.

The report segments Baltic small-scale LNG market on the basis of application, infrastructure, and region.

Baltic LNG Market, By Scale

Small-Scale LNG

Large-Scale LNG

Baltic Small-Scale LNG Market, By Application

Marine Fuel by Supply Mode Ship-To-Ship Terminal-To-Ship Truck-To-Ship Others

Road Transport

Off-Grid Power Generation Off-Grid Household Off-Grid Industrial

Industry

By Baltic Small-Scale LNG Market, Infrastructure

Truck Fueling Stations

Bunkering Vessels

Bunker Barge

Bunkering Terminals

Storage Hubs

LNG Storage

Regas Facilities

Truck-To-Ship Bunkering

LNG Trailers

By Country

Sweden

Poland

Denmark

Lithuania

Estonia

Latvia

