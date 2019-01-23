Attack on UN peacekeepers at Aguelhok in Kidal Region, Mali (Statement by Press Secretary Takeshi Osuga)

1. The terrorist attack by an armed group against the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) took place at Aguelhok in Kidal Region, Mali on 20 January 2019 and 10 Chadian peacekeepers were killed and at least 25 were injured. The Government of Japan expresses its deepest condolences and extends its heartfelt sympathy to the Governments of Chad and Mali as well as MINUSMA, and offers sincere prayers for the victims and their bereaved families and wishes the injured peacekeepers a speedy recovery.

2. No act of terrorism is justifiable with any reason. The Government of Japan firmly condemns all forms of terrorism. The Government of Japan expresses its strong solidarity with the Government of Chad, Mali and their respective people, and is determined to contribute to the peace and security in Mali and the Sahel region, in cooperation with the international community such as MINUSMA.



