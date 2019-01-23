Global Surgical Site Infection Control to 2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Site Infection Control - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Surgical Site Infection Control market accounted for $3705.7 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $6,519.9 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.5%



Factors such as rising number of surgeries, increase in hospital acquired infection and rapidly increasing geriatric population are fueling the market growth. However, rise in use of outpatient treatment and lack of awareness of hospital infection prevention and control are hampering the market growth.



Based on type, Superficial Incisional Surgical Site Infection (SSI) segment has witnessed the significant market growth during the forecast period. Due to it occurs only in the area of the skin where the incision was made within 30 days after the operation. By Geography, North America accounts for the largest market share during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the rising geriatric population and growing demand for non-invasive aesthetic procedures are driving the market in this region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Surgical Site Infection Control Market, By Type of Infection

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Deep Incisional Surgical Site Infection (SSI)

5.3 Organ or Space Surgical Site Infection (SSI)

5.4 Superficial Incisional Surgical Site Infection (SSI)



6 Global Surgical Site Infection Control Market, By Procedure

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cesarean Section

6.3 Gastric Bypass

6.4 Cataract Surgery

6.5 Dental Restoration

6.6 Other Procedures



7 Global Surgical Site Infection Control Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Surgical Scrubs

7.3 Surgical Irrigation

7.4 Hair Clippers

7.5 Skin Preparation Solution

7.6 Surgical Gloves

7.7 Medical Nonwovens

7.8 Surgical Drapes

7.9 Manual Reprocessors Solution

7.10 Disinfectants

7.10.1 Skin Disinfectants

7.10.2 Hand Disinfectants

7.11 Other Products



8 Global Surgical Site Infection Control Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.3 Hospitals



9 Global Surgical Site Infection Control Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 3M Company

11.2 Johnson & Johnson

11.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company

11.4 Biomerieux SA

11.5 Kimberly-Clark

11.6 Steris Corporation

11.7 Pacon Manufacturing Corp.

11.8 American Polyfilm Inc

11.9 Ansell Limited

11.10 Lac-Mac Limited

11.11 Belimed AG

11.12 Getinge Group



