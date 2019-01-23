$9.59 Billion Content Marketing Software Market 2018 - Global Forecast to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Content Marketing Software Market by Component (Software and Services), Content Type (Social Media, Blogs, Videos, Infographics), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global content marketing software market size is expected to grow from USD 4.12 billion in 2018 to USD 9.59 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.4% during the forecast period.



Major growth drivers for the market include the growing adoption of content marketing software for personalized marketing, customer engagement, and social media, and an increasing use of omnichannel message for enhancing customer experience. However, lack of skills of marketers to analyze data from multiple sources may restrain the market growth.



Integration services segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



Integration services involve analyzing the organization's need, understanding the operational functionalities of the existing systems, and integrating value-added features as per the specific requirements of marketing teams of the organization. Integration services enable marketers to work seamlessly and uninterrupted on the marketing platform and ensure that all the legacy systems work properly with the new content marketing platform.



Video content type segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Videos are most effective and engaging to target relevant prospects when it comes to interactive visual content. Videos help content marketers in creating a great impact on their targeted audience while storytelling. Video is now the content of choice as consumers prefer videos over text. Videos help content marketers to effectively address customer pain points. Organizations from various industry verticals are investing heavily to produce highly appealing videos. Apart from the regular videos, live videos also help in improving customer engagement.



Asia Pacific (APAC) to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period



North America is estimated to account for the largest market size in 2018, while APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is a lucrative market for content marketing software vendors, owing to technological advancements and increasing digitalization. Multinational companies explore the APAC market by partnering with domestic companies, channel partners, and technology partners. Increasing adoption of the cloud and mobile technologies by large diversified populations has resulted in the rapid implementation of content marketing software in the major APAC countries, such as Japan, China, and Australia.



In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the key people.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Content Marketing Software Market

4.2 Content Marketing Software Market, By Component

4.3 Content Marketing Software Market, By Organization Size

4.4 Content Marketing Software Market, Top 3 Industry Verticals and Regions



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Adoption of Content Marketing Software for Personalized Marketing and Customer Engagement

5.2.1.2 Increasing Use of Omnichannel Message for Enhancing Customer Experience

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Skills of Marketers to Analyze Data From Multiple Sources

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Interactive Visual Content By Marketers

5.2.3.2 Rising Use of Advanced Technologies for Accelerating Content Production

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Selecting Right Content Marketing Strategy for Meeting Rising Demands of Customers

5.2.4.2 Lack of Skills and Time Constraints Hinder Marketers to Provide Quality and Meaningful Content Consistently

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Use Case 1: Skyword

5.3.2 Use Case 2: Kapost

5.3.3 Use Case 3: Contently



6 Content Marketing Software Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Lead Generation

6.2.2 Brand Awareness

6.2.3 Customer Acquisition

6.2.4 Others

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.1 Integration

6.3.1.2 Consulting

6.3.1.3 Training and Support

6.3.2 Managed Services



7 Content Marketing Software Market, By Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

7.3 Large Enterprises



8 Content Marketing Software Market, By Content Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Social Media

8.3 Blogs

8.4 Videos

8.5 Infographics

8.6 Others



9 Content Marketing Software Market, By Industry Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.3 Telecom and IT

9.4 Consumer Goods and Retail

9.5 Education

9.6 Media and Entertainment

9.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.8 Travel and Hospitality

9.9 Government

9.10 Transportation and Logistics

9.11 Manufacturing

9.12 Others



10 Content Marketing Software Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 United States

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 United Kingdom

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.3 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 India

10.4.3 Australia and New Zealand

10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

10.5.2 United Arab Emirates

10.5.3 South Africa

10.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

10.6 Latin America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.2 Mexico

10.6.3 Rest of Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Scenario

11.2.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

11.2.2 Business Expansions

11.2.3 Acquisitions

11.2.4 Partnerships



12 Company Profiles



Adobe

Alma Media

Annex Cloud

Brandmaker

Contently

Curata

Divvyhq

Hubspot

Kapost

Kenscio

Mintent

Newscred

Onespot

Oracle

Pathfactory

Percolate

Salesforce

Scoop.IT

Scribblelive

Skyword

Snapapp

Sprinklr

Uberflip

Vendasta

Wedia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sgjx4p/9_59_billion?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Software, Content Management



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.