Global Coconut Sugar Market 2019-2023 - Increasing Vegan Population, Stringent Regulations & Competitive Landscape

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Coconut Sugar Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The coconut sugar market will register a CAGR of over 8% by 2023.

Emergence of private label brands to gain traction. Private label brands products are manufactured and sold by retailers. Many retailers across the globe are coming up with their own brand of coconut sugar.

Market Overview

Increasing vegan population

The number of individuals adopting the vegan lifestyle is increasing due to growing awareness about various health benefits of the vegan diet.

Stringent regulations

Rules and guidelines issued by various governments in different countries regarding sales, marketing and labeling of coconut sugar restrict the growth of the global coconut sugar market.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Nutiva, and TreeLife, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increasing vegan population and the emergence of private label brands, will provide considerable growth opportunities to coconut sugar manufactures.

Celebes Coconut Corporation, Coco Sugar Indonesia, NOW Foods, Nutiva, and TreeLife are some of the major companies covered in this report.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • Preface

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Organic coconut sugar
  • Inorganic coconut sugar
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

PART 10: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 11: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Celebes Coconut Corporation
  • Coco Sugar Indonesia
  • NOW Foods
  • Nutiva
  • TreeLife

