Global Coconut Sugar Market 2019-2023 - Increasing Vegan Population, Stringent Regulations & Competitive Landscape

The coconut sugar market will register a CAGR of over 8% by 2023.



Emergence of private label brands to gain traction. Private label brands products are manufactured and sold by retailers. Many retailers across the globe are coming up with their own brand of coconut sugar.



Market Overview



Increasing vegan population



The number of individuals adopting the vegan lifestyle is increasing due to growing awareness about various health benefits of the vegan diet.



Stringent regulations



Rules and guidelines issued by various governments in different countries regarding sales, marketing and labeling of coconut sugar restrict the growth of the global coconut sugar market.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Nutiva, and TreeLife, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increasing vegan population and the emergence of private label brands, will provide considerable growth opportunities to coconut sugar manufactures.



Celebes Coconut Corporation, Coco Sugar Indonesia, NOW Foods, Nutiva, and TreeLife are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Organic coconut sugar



Inorganic coconut sugar



Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

PART 10: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 11: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Celebes Coconut Corporation

Coco Sugar Indonesia

NOW Foods

Nutiva

TreeLife



