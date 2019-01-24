Process Pigging Specialist HPS Takes On New Staff as Part of Company's Expansion Plans

HPS Product Recovery Solutions are hiring a Design Engineer and Production Technician to meet its ambitious growth plans

NOTTINGHAM, NOTTINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading process pigging specialist, HPS Product Recovery Solutions, are currently recruiting for two new job roles at their head office in Nottingham, UK.

The company, that counts major firms including Unilever, P&G and Coca-Cola among its clients, is looking to fill the roles of Designer Engineer and Production Technician.

The move is part of a drive by the company to meet its ambitious growth plans, as well as meeting an increasing worldwide demand for the company’s products. These include hygienic product recovery (pigging) systems and liquid transfer solutions.

Gilbert Murphy, CEO of HPS said,

“HPS are an ambitious company with a robust expansion strategy and we need people who will help to accelerate our growth”

“Demand for our technologies is gathering greater and greater momentum as companies that process liquids realise the benefits that pigging can bring to their processing operations”.

Because pigging saves so much product, reduces water consumption and the use of cleaning chemicals, it has a positive impact on the environment. At the same time, it increases product yields, reduces downtime and improves efficiency, which gives HPS customers high ROI and increased profits. And that’s only some of the benefits of pigging.

HPS were established in 1995, initially operating from Nottingham’s Science and Technology Park. Over the years, they have achieved substantial growth and now have a global presence with offices in the UK, USA and Australia as well as a network of agents and partners throughout the world.

The company is the market leader in the niche technology ‘pigging’ that recovers product from pipelines, that would otherwise be sent to waste. They also specialise in custom-designed Automatrix and Rotomatrix liquid distribution solutions.

HPS are renowned for their high-quality leading-edge products as well as their dedication to customer care and innovation.

Their key markets are the food and drink, cosmetics and personal care, household products, chemicals, paint and pet food processing industries.

Gilbert Concludes,

“To service the demand for our products, we currently have some fantastic opportunities available for individuals interested in working for a market leading company in the engineering sector”

“HPS’s focus on innovation, training and development will ensure these new recruits have the depth and breadth of skills and the support they need to help HPS achieve its growth targets”.



