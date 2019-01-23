Global $9.36 Bn 3D Printing Market for Automotive and Aerospace Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023: Focus on Technology, Material Type and End-users

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D Printing Market for Automotive and Aerospace Industry: Focus on Technology, Material Type and End-use - Analysis and Forecast (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global 3D Printing Market for Aerospace and Automotive Industry to Reach $9.36 Billion by 2023



Rapid growth in technological advancements, innovative designing, and development of a wide variety of materials are the factors propelling the development of the 3D printing market. Various companies across the globe are actively adopting 3D printing technology to develop prototypes and to manufacture end-user products with the help of suitable materials and different processes. The usage of 3D printing in aerospace and automotive industries saves a lot of time and manpower, as it provides faster printing speed, higher accuracy, and helps in avoiding the post-manufacturing processes.



Although the 3D printing market currently occupies a low share in the manufacturing industry all over the world, there can be witnessed a gradual increase in the market due to rising awareness across the industry, high adaptability, various intensive research and development and increasing government initiatives to adopt 3D printing for mass production of functional parts in industry verticals such as automotive and aerospace.



The 3D printing market for aerospace and automotive industry varies according to various geographical regions. The 3D printing market for aerospace and automotive industry holds a prominent share in various countries of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW). Geographically, North America led the global 3D printing market for aerospace and automotive industry in 2017 in terms of value. Additionally, the APAC region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2018-2023). Growing automotive industry and adoption of 3D printing technology for mass production are some of the factors expected to contribute to the market growth in the APAC region.



The global 3D printing market for aerospace and automotive industry has witnessed several strategic and technological developments in the past few years, undertaken by the different market players to attain their respective market shares in this emerging domain. Some of the strategies covered in this section are product launches & development, business expansion, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions. The preferred strategy for the companies has been business expansion in order to strengthen their position in the global 3D printing market for aerospace and automotive industry.



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Increasing Government Initiatives

1.1.2 Increasing Fuel Efficiency Requirements

1.1.3 Advancing 3D Printing Technology

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 Higher Initial Investments

1.2.2 High Prices of Raw Materials used for 3D Printing

1.2.3 Lack of Skilled Labor

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Evolving Start-ups and their Partnerships with Key Players in the Market

1.3.2 3D Printing for Mass Scale Production



2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Market Developments and Strategies

2.1.1 Business Expansions

2.1.2 Product Launches

2.1.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

2.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.2 Market Share Analysis



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Supply Chain Analysis



4 Global 3D Printing Market for Automotive and Aerospace Industry (by Technology), $Million, 2018 and 2023

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Fused Metal Deposition

4.3 Stereolithography

4.4 Selective Laser Sintering

4.5 PolyJet

4.6 Material Jetting

4.7 Selective Laser Melting

4.8 Others



5 Global 3D Printing Market for Automotive and Aerospace Industry (by Material), $Million, 2018 and 2023

5.1 Thermoplastics

5.1.1 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

5.1.2 Polycarbonate (PC)

5.1.3 Nylon/Polyamide

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Metals

5.2.1 Aluminum

5.2.2 Stainless Steel

5.2.3 Titanium

5.2.4 Inconel

5.3 Others



6 Global 3D Printing Market for Automotive and Aerospace Industry (by End-use), $Million, 2018 and 2023

6.1 Automotive

6.2 Aerospace



7 3D Printing Market for Automotive and Aerospace Industry (by Region), $Million, 2018 and 2023

7.1 North America

7.2 Europe

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.4 Rest-of-the-World



8 Company Profiles



3D Systems, Inc.

Arkema

BASF SE

EnvisionTEC

EOS GmbH

Evonik Industries AG

FormLabs Inc.

General Electric

HP Inc.

Materialise NV

Proto Labs

Royal DSM

SLM Solutions Group

Stratasys Ltd.

Ultimaker B.V.

