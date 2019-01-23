India Low & Medium Rating Diesel Genset Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Low & Medium Rating Diesel Genset Market By End User (Residential, Commercial and Industrial), By Customer Sub-Segment, By State, By kVA Rating, By Engine Supplier, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India low & medium rating diesel genset market is forecast to grow to $ 748 million by 2024



Anticipated market growth can be attributed to increasing number of scheduled/unscheduled power cuts, implementation of new emission limit initiatives, and increasing technology transfer and associations with international players.



Growing construction market, rising demand for uninterrupted power supply, and implementation of major central government projects such as Smart City Mission, AMRUT, Namami Gange Project and Bharatmala are expected to boost demand for low & medium rating diesel gensets in the country during the forecast period.



Maharashtra is the major demand generating state for low & medium rating diesel gensets in India, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.



Few of the major players operating in India low & medium rating diesel genset market are



Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KOEL)

Mahindra Powerol Limited

Cummins India Limited (CIL)

Ashok Leyland Ltd.

TAFE Motors and Tractors Limited

Greaves Cotton Limited

Escorts Group

VE Commercial Vehicles Limited

Copper Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.2. Brand Awareness

4.3. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase

4.4. Future Purchase Planning



5. India Low Rating (5 kVA-75 kVA) Diesel Genset Market Outlook, 2013-2024

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By End User (Residential, Commercial and Industrial)

5.2.2. By Customer Sub-Segment (Residential, Telecom, Healthcare & Pharma, Manufacturing, Retail, IT/ITES, BFSI, Government, Education, Fire Pumps, Agriculture and Others)

5.2.3. By State (Market Share of Leading 10-15 States)

5.2.4. By kVA Rating (5 - 7.5, 7.6 - 10, 10.1 - 15, 15.1 - 20, 20.1 - 25, 25.1 - 30, 30.1 - 40, 40.1 - 45, 45.1 - 62.5 and 62.6 - 75)

5.2.5. By Engine Supplier

5.2.6. Price Point Analysis

5.2.7. Factors Responsible for Success of Major Brands



6. India Medium Rating (75.1 kVA-160 kVA) Diesel Genset Market Outlook, 2013-2024

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.1.2. By Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By End User (Residential, Commercial and Industrial)

6.2.2. By Customer Sub-Segment (Residential, Telecom, Healthcare & Pharma, Manufacturing, Retail, IT/ITES, BFSI, Government, Education, Fire Pumps, Agriculture and Others)

6.2.3. By State (Market Share of Leading 10-15 States)

6.2.4. By kVA Rating (75 - 82.5, 82.6 - 100, 100.1 - 125 and 125.1 - 160)

6.2.5. By Engine Supplier

6.2.6. Price Point Analysis

6.2.7. Factors Responsible for Success of Major Brands



7. India Low & Medium Rating (5 kVA to 160 kVA) Diesel Engine / Genset Export Market Outlook, 2013-2018

7.1. Diesel Genset Export Market

7.1.1. Export Size

7.1.1.1. By Value

7.1.2. Export Share

7.1.2.1. By Target Country

7.1.2.2. By Capacity (5 - 7.5, 7.6 - 20, 20.1 - 30, 30.1 - 45, 46 - 62.5, 62.5 - 125 and 125.1 - 160)

7.1.2.3. By Company

7.1.2.4. By Customer Segment

7.2. Engine Export Market

7.2.1. Export Size

7.2.1.1. By Value

7.2.2. Export Share

7.2.2.1. By Target Country

7.2.2.2. By Capacity (10 - 40, 40.1 - 75 and 75.1 - 120)

7.2.2.3. By Company

7.2.2.4. By Customer Segment

7.3. Business Model (Export to OEM and Direct Export of DG Sets)



8. Market Dynamics

8.1. Drivers

8.2. Challenges



9. Market Trends & Developments



10. Sales & Distribution Channel Analysis

10.1. List of Major Distributors & Dealers along with Contact Details

10.2. Channel Partners Competitive Benchmarking



11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



12. India Economic Profile



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competitive Benchmarking

13.2. Company Profiles



14. Strategic Recommendations



