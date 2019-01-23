United States Air Purifier Market, 2013-2018 & 2023: Focus on HEPA & Activated Carbon, HEPA, Activated Carbon and Ion & Ozone, Electrostatic Precipitator, Ion & Ozone, HEPA

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Air Purifier Market By Filter Type (HEPA & Activated Carbon, HEPA, Activated Carbon and Ion & Ozone, Electrostatic Precipitator, Ion & Ozone, HEPA and Others), By End Use, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States air purifier market is projected to cross $ 3.9 billion by 2023, on account of rising concerns about indoor and outdoor air pollution, especially during winter season across the country.



Increasing incidences of airborne diseases and wildfire pollution coupled with growing awareness about ramifications of air pollution on cognitive abilities, apart from causing lung diseases, are the other key factors expected to boost sales of air purifiers in the US during the forecast period.



Moreover, rising demand from commercial sector, owing to growing incidences of bacterial and communicable infections, is anticipated to positively influence United States air purifier market through 2023.



Some of the major players operating in United States air purifier market are



Austin Air Systems Ltd.

IQAir North America, Inc.

Blueair Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Whirlpool Corporation

Alen Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation

Rabbit Air

Winix America Inc.

Coway USA Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.3. Sources of Information

4.4. Time of Usage



5. Global Air Purifier Market Overview



6. United States Air Purifier Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Filter Type (HEPA; Ion & Ozone; Electrostatic Precipitator; HEPA & Activated Carbon; HEPA, Activated Carbon and Ion & Ozone, Activated Carbon and Others)

6.2.2. By End Use (Commercial, Industrial and Residential)

6.2.3. By Region

6.2.4. By Company

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Filter Type, By End Use and By Region)



7. United States HEPA & Activated Carbon Air Purifier Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By End Use

7.3. Product Benchmarking



8. United States HEPA, Activated Carbon and Ion & Ozone Air Purifier Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By End Use

8.3. Product Benchmarking



9. United States Electrostatic Precipitator Air Purifier Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By End Use

9.3. Product Benchmarking



10. United States Ion & Ozone Air Purifier Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By End Use

10.3. Product Benchmarking



11. United States HEPA Air Purifier Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By End Use

11.3. Product Benchmarking



12. United States Activated Carbon Air Purifier Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.1.1. By Value

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.2.1. By End Use

12.3. Product Benchmarking



13. Import & Export Analysis



14. Supply Chain Analysis



15. Market Dynamics

15.1. Drivers

15.2. Challenges



16. Market Trends & Developments



17. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



18. United States Economic Profile



19. Competitive Landscape

19.1. Competition Outlook

19.2. Company Profiles



20. Strategic Recommendations



