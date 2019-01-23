United States Air Purifier Market, 2013-2018 & 2023: Focus on HEPA & Activated Carbon, HEPA, Activated Carbon and Ion & Ozone, Electrostatic Precipitator, Ion & Ozone, HEPA
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Air Purifier Market By Filter Type (HEPA & Activated Carbon, HEPA, Activated Carbon and Ion & Ozone, Electrostatic Precipitator, Ion & Ozone, HEPA and Others), By End Use, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
United States air purifier market is projected to cross $ 3.9 billion by 2023, on account of rising concerns about indoor and outdoor air pollution, especially during winter season across the country.
Increasing incidences of airborne diseases and wildfire pollution coupled with growing awareness about ramifications of air pollution on cognitive abilities, apart from causing lung diseases, are the other key factors expected to boost sales of air purifiers in the US during the forecast period.
Moreover, rising demand from commercial sector, owing to growing incidences of bacterial and communicable infections, is anticipated to positively influence United States air purifier market through 2023.
Some of the major players operating in United States air purifier market are
- Austin Air Systems Ltd.
- IQAir North America, Inc.
- Blueair Inc.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Whirlpool Corporation
- Alen Corporation
- Sharp Electronics Corporation
- Rabbit Air
- Winix America Inc.
- Coway USA Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Brand Awareness
4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
4.3. Sources of Information
4.4. Time of Usage
5. Global Air Purifier Market Overview
6. United States Air Purifier Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Filter Type (HEPA; Ion & Ozone; Electrostatic Precipitator; HEPA & Activated Carbon; HEPA, Activated Carbon and Ion & Ozone, Activated Carbon and Others)
6.2.2. By End Use (Commercial, Industrial and Residential)
6.2.3. By Region
6.2.4. By Company
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Filter Type, By End Use and By Region)
7. United States HEPA & Activated Carbon Air Purifier Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By End Use
7.3. Product Benchmarking
8. United States HEPA, Activated Carbon and Ion & Ozone Air Purifier Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By End Use
8.3. Product Benchmarking
9. United States Electrostatic Precipitator Air Purifier Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By End Use
9.3. Product Benchmarking
10. United States Ion & Ozone Air Purifier Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By End Use
10.3. Product Benchmarking
11. United States HEPA Air Purifier Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By End Use
11.3. Product Benchmarking
12. United States Activated Carbon Air Purifier Market Outlook
12.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.1.1. By Value
12.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.2.1. By End Use
12.3. Product Benchmarking
13. Import & Export Analysis
14. Supply Chain Analysis
15. Market Dynamics
15.1. Drivers
15.2. Challenges
16. Market Trends & Developments
17. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
18. United States Economic Profile
19. Competitive Landscape
19.1. Competition Outlook
19.2. Company Profiles
20. Strategic Recommendations
