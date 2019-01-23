$105+ Million Ophthalmology PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) Market - Global Forecast to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ophthalmology PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) Market by Type (Standalone, Integrated), Delivery (On-premise, Cloud), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinic, ASC), Region (North America, Europe, Asia) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ophthalmology PACS market is projected to reach USD 160.2 million by 2023 from an estimated USD 106.6 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.



Growth in this market is mainly driven by the rapid growth in the geriatric population, rising prevalence of eye diseases, limited number of ophthalmologists, government initiatives to encourage the adoption of EHR/EMR, and the increasing adoption of teleophthalmology. On the other hand, high implementation and maintenance costs are expected to limit market growth during the forecast period. Poor compatibility with informatics standards may also challenge market growth to a certain extent.



By delivery model, web/cloud-based models are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



On the basis of delivery model, the ophthalmology PACS market is segmented into on-premise and web/cloud-based models. The web/cloud-based PACS segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud-based models do not incur any major setup charges. Additionally, the maintenance and support service charges are also inclusive of the subscription fees, making these delivery modes more affordable for customers.



Asia to witness high growth during the forecast period.



In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market followed by Europe. However, Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this regional segment is attributed to the increasing demand for diagnostic imaging procedures, growing medical tourism, increasing geriatric population and incidence of age-related eye diseases, growing awareness on healthcare services, rising healthcare expenditure, and developing healthcare infrastructure.





Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



4.1 Ophthalmology PACS: Market Overview

4.2 Ophthalmology PACS Market, By Type, 2018-2023

4.3 Ophthalmology PACS Market, By Delivery Model, 2018 vs 2023 (USD Million)

4.4 Ophthalmology PACS Market, By End User (2018)

4.5 Geographical Snapshot of the Ophthalmology PACS Market



5 Market Overview



5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rapid Growth in the Geriatric Population

5.2.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Eye Diseases

5.2.1.3 Limited Number of Ophthalmologists

5.2.1.4 Government Initiatives to Encourage Adoption of EHR/EMR

5.2.1.5 Expansion of Teleophthalmology

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Implementation and Maintenance Costs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Untapped Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Integration With EHR/EMR

5.2.3.3 High-Growth Opportunities Represented By Cloud-Based Platforms

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Poor Compatibility With Informatics Standards



6 Industry Insights



6.1 New vs Replacement Market

6.2 PACS vs Vendor Neutral PACS

6.3 Ophthalmologists vs Optometrists

6.4 Market Entry Strategy

6.4.1 Key Functionalities Required:

6.5 List of Ophthalmology/Optometry Practices, By Region



7 Ophthalmology PACS Market, By Delivery Model



7.1 Introduction

7.2 On-Premise Model

7.3 Web/Cloud-Based Models



8 Ophthalmology PACS Market, By Type



8.1 Introduction

8.2 Integrated PACS

8.3 Standalone PACS



9 Ophthalmology PACS Market, By End User



9.1 Introduction

9.2 Specialty Clinics & Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCS)

9.3 Hospitals

9.4 Other End Users



10 Ophthalmology PACS Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Expansions (2015-2018)

11.3.2 Mergers and Acquisitions (2015-2018)

11.3.3 Product Launches and Enhancements (2015-2018)

11.3.4 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements (2015-2018)



12 Company Profiles



Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Topcon Corporation

Heidelberg Engineering

Sonomed Escalon

Visbion

EyePACS

IBM Corporation (Merge Healthcare)

VersaSuite

Medical Standard

ScImage

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Canon USA, Inc.

