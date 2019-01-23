$97.64 Billion Hybrid Cloud (Cloud Management and Orchestration, Disaster Recovery, and Hybrid Hosting) Market - Global Forecast to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hybrid Cloud Market by Component, Service Type (Cloud Management and Orchestration, Disaster Recovery, and Hybrid Hosting), Service Model, Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growing demand for agile, scalable, and cost-efficient computing is expected to drive the hybrid cloud market.



The hybrid cloud market size is expected to grow from USD 44.60 billion in 2018 to USD 97.64 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.0% during the forecast period.



The market growth is expected to be driven by the growing demand from organizations for agile, scalable, and cost-efficient computing; rising need of standards for interoperability between cloud services and existing systems; increasing demand to avoid vendor lock-in; and growing number of digital services and their applications. The rising need for more computational power and rapidly increasing adoption rate of the hybrid cloud are expected to open new avenues for the hybrid cloud market. However, the lack of awareness about privacy and security issues has limited the adoption of hybrid cloud.



Service type segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



Services are an important part of hybrid cloud offerings. The hybrid cloud market comprises professional and managed services. On the basis of professional services, the market has been segmented into training, education and consulting, and support and maintenance. Managed services are focused on service quality and end-user experience while delivering speed, cost optimization, and quality of services.



Disaster recovery segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



Disaster recovery ensures business continuity and data backup, thereby enabling enterprises to reduce the recovery time after a major failure. With the implementation of the hybrid cloud model, enterprises can utilize the benefits of both public and private clouds. IT administrators can prioritize their data based on its criticality and accordingly their workloads are migrated to either public or private cloud, thus enabling the backup and recovery of data and applications on secondary storage.



North America is expected to hold the largest market size, and Asia Pacific to grow the fastest during the forecast period



North America is a matured market in terms of technology adoption, due to various factors, such as standards regulation, advanced Information Technology (IT) infrastructure, the presence of several enterprises, and the availability of proficient technical expertise. The US and Canada are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the hybrid cloud market in North America. Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to be the fastest-growing region in adopting hybrid cloud solutions and services, due to the increasing internet and mobile services, and the establishment of new data centers in China, India, Singapore, and Australia.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Hybrid Cloud Market

4.2 Market By Component (2018 vs 2023)

4.3 Market Shares of Top 3 Verticals and Regions, 2018

4.4 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Agile, Scalable, and Cost-Efficient Computing

5.2.1.2 Rising Need for Interoperability Standards Between Cloud Services and Existing Systems

5.2.1.3 Increasing Focus to Avoid Vendor Lock-In

5.2.1.4 Growth in Digital Services and Their Applications

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Awareness About Privacy and Data Protection

5.2.2.2 Lack of Technical Expertise

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Need for More Computational Power

5.2.3.2 Rapidly Increasing Adoption Rate of Hybrid Cloud

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Secured Integration of Cloud and On-Premises Application Workloads

5.2.4.2 Workload Complexities in Hybrid Cloud Environment

5.3 Regulatory Implications

5.3.1 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)

5.3.2 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)

5.3.3 Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA)

5.3.4 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA)

5.3.5 Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX)

5.3.6 Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS)

5.3.7 General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

5.3.8 Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (Fedramp)

5.4 Use Cases

5.4.1 Use Case #1: IBM: Kpn B.V., A Dutch Telecommunications Company

5.4.2 Use Case #2: AWS: Ge Appliances

5.4.3 Use Case #3: IBM: Liquidsky Software

5.4.4 Use Case #4: Microsoft: Ascribe Ltd

5.4.5 Use Case #5: IBM: Giant Eagle



6 Hybrid Cloud Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solution

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.1 Training, Education, and Consulting

6.3.1.2 Support and Maintenance

6.3.2 Managed Services



7 Hybrid Cloud Market, By Service Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cloud Management and Orchestration

7.3 Disaster Recovery

7.4 Hybrid Hosting



8 Hybrid Cloud Market, By Service Model

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Infrastructure-As-A-Service

8.3 Platform-As-A-Service

8.4 Software-As-A-Service



9 Market By Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Large Enterprises

9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



10 Hybrid Cloud Market, By Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.3 Telecommunications and Ites

10.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.5 Retail and Consumer Goods

10.6 Media and Entertainment

10.7 Manufacturing

10.8 Government and Public Sector

10.9 Transportation and Logistics

10.10 Others



11 Hybrid Cloud Market, By Region

11.6.3 Rest of Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Scenario

12.2.1 New Product Launches and Product Upgradations

12.2.2 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

12.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.2.4 Business Expansions



13 Company Profiles



ATOS

AWS

Alibaba

Centurylink

Cisco Systems

Citrix

DXC

Dell EMC

Equinix

Fujitsu

Google

HPE

IBM

Micro Focus

Microsoft

NTT Communications

Netapp

Oracle

Pure Storage

Quest Software

Rackspace

Rightscale

Unitas Global

VMware

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jcfg2n/97_64_billion?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Cloud Computing and Storage



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.