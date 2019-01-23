Firefighting Foam (Oil & Gas, Aviation, Marine, Mining) Market - Global Forecast to 2023: Increasing Shift Toward Environmentally-Safe Products

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Firefighting Foam Market by Type (AFFF, AR-AFFF, PF, Synthetic Detergent Foam), End-use Industry (Oil & Gas, Aviation, Marine, Mining), Region (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The firefighting foam market is estimated at USD 726.4 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 867.7 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2018 to 2023.



Market Dynamics

Drivers



Increasing Shift Toward Environmentally-Safe Products

Increased Fire-Related Expenditure, Rise in Deaths and Loss of Property

Restraints

Absence of A Standardized Regulatory Body for Approval of Firefighting Foam Globally

Opportunities

Upcoming Technologies to Combat the Issue Related to Firefighting Foams

Development of Fluorine Free Foams

Challenges

Existing Lawsuits and Litigations Against Major Manufacturers in Us

Stringent Regulations for the Production of Firefighting Foam

The key drivers that are expected to have substantial impact on the growth of the market globally include increasing shift towards environmentally-safe products and increasing fire-related accidents leading to casualties and loss of property. Absence of a standardized regulatory body globally for the approval of firefighting foam is the major restraint that is expected to hinder the growth of the firefighting foam market.



"Among types, AFFF firefighting foam is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period"



AFFF foam is projected to be the fastest-growing type of the firefighting foam market. The demand for AFFF is driven due to its use in the oil & gas industry for increasing upstream and downstream activities, such as exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, refining, and distribution.



"Oil & gas industry was the largest end-use industry for firefighting foam in 2017"



The oil & gas industry is the largest consumer of firefighting foam as it is widely used for Class B fires and is the best fire protection solution for fires caused due to flammable liquids. The risk of oil-based fires is high in the oil & gas industry, and hence this is expected to drive the demand for firefighting foam.



"The APAC firefighting foam market is projected to be the largest during the forecast period"



APAC was the fastest-growing market of firefighting foam in 2017. Countries in APAC included in this study are China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, and others. The demand for firefighting foam in the APAC is expected to rise due to extensive use in the oil & gas industry. Furthermore, the increasing number of downstream activities in the region is expected to drive the demand for firefighting foam for the oil & gas industry in future.



Some key companies profiled in this report are Johnson Controls International Plc. (US), The Solberg Company (US), Dr. Sthamer (Germany), National Foam (US), Angus Fire (UK), Kerr Fire (UK), Eau&Feu (France), DIC Corporation (Japan), and SFFECO Global (UAE).



