Global Muconic Acid Market Report 2018: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2017-2023

The global muconic acid market was worth US$ 74.5 Million in 2017



Muconic acid, denoted as COOH, is a chemical compound which occurs naturally and can also be sourced from sorbic acid and its salts. It is a dicarboxylic acid which includes two carboxylic functional groups. The derivative of muconic acid, including adipic acid and caprolactam are used for the production of various products such as PET and other polymers, carpets, textiles, lubricants and plastics which are further employed as primary raw materials in the manufacturing of cans, boxes, plastic bottles and pouches. The bio-production of muconic acid can also be used in the form of a platform for the purpose of producing numerous consumer bio-plastics which include polyurethane, nylon 66 and polyethylene terephthalate.



The textile industry is a major end user of muconic acid and is expected to exhibit a stable growth of around 3%-5% over the next five years driven by rising consumer spending particularly in emerging economies. This is expected to create a positive impact on the global muconic acid market. Additionally, muconic acid is primarily used for the production of plastics which finds its applications for the production of numerous products such as containers, bags, films, etc.



Rising demand of packaged products are expected to drive the global plastic packaging industry. Moreover, there has also been a significant growth in the demand for lubricants in several end-use industries including chemical, automobile and manufacturing industries. This is also expected to create a positive impact on the global demand of muconic acid.



Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 111.8 Million by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 7% during 2018-2023.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Muconic Acid Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by By Derivative

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Research and Development

5.8.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.8.4 Manufacturing

5.8.5 Marketing

5.8.6 Distribution

5.8.7 End-Use

5.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Price Analysis

5.10.1 Price Indicators

5.10.2 Price Structure

5.10.3 Margin Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Derivative

6.1 Adipic Acid

6.2 Caprolactam

6.3 Others



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Carpets and Textiles

7.2 Plastics

7.3 Lubricants

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.5 Latin America



9 Muconic Acid Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Raw Material Requirements

9.3 Manufacturing Process

9.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 Myriant Corporation

10.3.2 Santa Cruz Biotechnology

10.3.3 Merck

10.3.4 Deinove

10.3.5 Amyris

10.3.6 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

10.3.7 Dynacare

10.3.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific

10.3.9 Zhongxing Flavors & Fragrance

10.3.10 TCI

10.3.11 Alfa Aesar

10.3.12 Toronto Research Chemicals



