Global $98.8 Billion Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Outlook, 2026

Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment market accounted for $40.12 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $98.86 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.



Factors such as growing usage of advanced technologies such as magnetic refrigeration and growing demand for packaged food and beverages are fueling the market growth. However, high installation costs associated with commercial refrigerators are hampering the market. In addition, rapid growth in the organized retail sector, such as increase in number of hypermarkets and supermarkets provides huge opportunities for the players in the market.



Commercial refrigeration equipment is refrigerators with remote or self-contained condensing units. These refrigerators are designed especially for commercial use with a wide range of temperature control (typically from -18C to +10C). These are largely used for food and beverage storage and merchandising purposes.



Moreover, some refrigeration equipment is particularly designed to quickly decrease the temperature of hot food from around 90C to as low as 30C, to remove the threat of bacterial proliferation. Commercial refrigeration equipment is commonly used at convenience stores, grocery stores, supermarkets, restaurants specialty food stores, cafeterias, and other food retail stores.



Amongst Application, food service application sector is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period. Rising number of food chains and growing utilization of fast food will boost the demand for this equipment in the foodservice industry. Foodservice is all about food and beverages that are consumed out of the home.



By Geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant progress growing at CAGR. Factors influencing regional growth include continuous evolving technology, increasing international food trade, changing food consumption trends and rise in horticulture & seafood.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market, By Refrigerant Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Inorganics

5.2.1 CO2

5.2.2 Ammonia

5.2.3 Other Inorganics

5.3 Fluorocarbons

5.3.1 Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOS)

5.3.2 Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCS)

5.3.3 Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCS)

5.4 Hydrocarbons

5.4.1 Propane

5.4.2 Isobutane

5.4.3 Other Hydrocarbons



6 Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ice Making Machineries

6.2.1 Ice Flake Machineries

6.2.2 Ice Nugget Machineries

6.2.3 Ice Cube Machineries

6.3 Refrigerated Vending Machine

6.4 Refrigerated Display Case

6.4.1 Wine Cases

6.4.2 Plug-in Cases

6.4.3 Remote Cases

6.4.4 Other Refrigerated Display Cases

6.5 Beverage Refrigeration

6.5.1 Drinking Fountain

6.5.2 Beverage Dispensing

6.5.3 Soda Fountain

6.5.4 Beer Dispensing

6.5.5 Other Beverage Refrigerations

6.6 Transportation Refrigeration

6.6.1 Rail

6.6.2 Road

6.6.3 Marine

6.6.4 Air

6.7 Refrigerator & Freezer

6.7.1 Chest

6.7.2 Walk-In

6.7.3 Reach-In

6.8 Walk-in coolers

6.8.1 Remote Condensing Unit

6.8.2 Packaged Unit

6.8.3 Remote Plant

6.9 Other Product Types



7 Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Bakeries

7.3 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

7.4 Convenience Stores

7.5 Hotels & Restaurants

7.6 Food Service

7.7 Retail

7.8 Catering units

7.9 Food Processing Industry

7.10 Oil & gas

7.11 Chemicals & pharmaceuticals

7.12 E-commerce

7.13 Specialty store

7.14 Other Applications



8 Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Refrigeration

8.3 Ice Making

8.4 Blast Chiller

8.5 Freezers

8.6 Prep Tables

8.7 Work Top & Under-counter Refrigerators

8.8 Compressors

8.9 Evaporators

8.10 Condensers

8.11 Controls

8.12 Other Types



9 Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Daikin Industries, Ltd.

11.2 Whirpool Corporation

11.3 Hussmann Corporation

11.4 Haier Inc.

11.5 Metalfrio Solutions SA

11.6 Beverage-Air Corporation

11.7 Electrolux AB

11.8 Emerson Electric Company

11.9 GEA Group

11.10 Danfoss A/S

11.11 United Technologies Corporation - Carrier

11.12 Dover Corporation

11.13 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

11.14 Heatcraft Worldwide Refrigeration

11.15 Bitzer

11.16 Baltimore Aircoil Company

11.17 Hillphoenix

11.18 SCM Frigo

11.19 Panasonic

11.20 Williams Refrigeration

11.21 Bharat Refrigerations



