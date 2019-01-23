$37 Bn Military Communications Market - Global Forecast to 2023: Opportunities in Rapid Adoption of Advanced Ka-Band Satellites for Communication Services

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Communications Market by Communication Type, Component, Application, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The military communications market is projected to grow from USD 31.50 billion in 2018 to USD 37.67 billion by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% during the forecast period.



Factors, such as growing concerns related to security of military communications, increasing procurement of military communication solutions due to growing disputes among countries across the world, and the need to modernize and replace aging communication equipment are expected to drive the military communications market. On the other hand, interoperability issues may restrain the growth of the market.



"Based on communication type, the airborne communications segment is estimated to lead the military communications market in 2018"



Based on communication type, the airborne communications segment is estimated to lead the military communications market in 2018. Technological advancements in the command and control systems for the airborne platform for improved surveillance and attack capabilities have increased the deployment of military communication solutions in the airborne communications segment.



"Based on component, the military SATCOM systems segment is estimated to lead the military communications market in 2018"



Based on component, the military SATCOM systems segment is estimated to lead the military communications market in 2018, as satellite communication has become an integral platform for military communications. Military strategic and tactical relay (MILSTAR) and fleet satellite communication system (FLTSATCOM) are some of the advanced satellites used by militaries.



"Based on application, the command and control segment is estimated to lead the military communications market in 2018"



Based on application, the command and control segment is estimated to lead the military communications market in 2018. Command and control applications assist in the effective management of military assets by enhancing situational awareness of events taking place on battlefields. They also help in surveillance of public places and critical infrastructure and provide necessary support to various homeland security departments to ensure effective crisis management during emergency situations.



"The Asia Pacific military communications market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"



The military communications market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Factors such as technological advancements and rapid economic development in China, India, Russia, and South Korea have helped increase the investments in the Asia Pacific military communication market.

Key vendors profiled in the report are:

Aselsan (Turkey)

BAE Systems (UK)

Cobham (UK)

Elbit Systems (Israel)

General Dynamics (US)

Harris Corporation (US)

Inmarsat (UK)

Iridium Communications (US)

Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel)

Kongsberg (Norway)

L3 Technologies (US)

Leonardo (Italy)

Lockheed Martin (US)

Northrop Grumman (US)

Raytheon (US)

Rheinmetall (Germany)

Rockwell Collins (US)

Rolta India (India)

Saab (Sweden)

Systematic (Denmark)

Thales (France)

Viasat (US)

EID (Portugal)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (US)

Rohde & Schwarz (Germany)

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Military Communications Market

4.2 North America: Market By Communication Type

4.3 Europe: Market By Component

4.4 Middle East & Africa: Market By Application

4.5 Asia Pacific: Market By End User

4.6 Market Top 3 Communication Types and Regions



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Growing Concerns Related to Security of Military Communications

5.1.1.2 Increasing Procurement of Military Communication Solutions Due to Growing Disputes Among Countries Across the World

5.1.1.3 Need to Modernize and Replace Aging Communication Equipment

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Interoperability Issues

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Rapid Adoption of Advanced Ka-Band Satellites for Communication Services

5.1.3.2 Mobile Ad-Hoc Networks (Manets)

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Budget Constraints

5.2 Industry Trends

5.2.1 Case Studies

5.2.1.1 US Customs and Border Protection Enhances Its Communication Capabilities Using Harris Corporation's Xl-200p Multiband Portable Radios

5.2.1.2 Lockheed Martin Implements Universal Communications Platform for Military Forces



6 Military Communications Market, By Communication Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Airborne Communication

6.3 Air-Ground Communication

6.4 Underwater Communication

6.5 Ground-Based Communication

6.6 Shipborne Communication



7 Market By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Military Satcom Systems

7.3 Military Radio Systems

7.4 Military Security Systems

7.5 Communication Management Systems



8 Military Communications Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Command and Control

8.3 Routine Operations

8.4 Situational Awareness

8.5 Others



9 Military Communications Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Land Forces

9.3 Naval Forces

9.4 Air Forces



10 Regional Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 UK

10.3.2 Russia

10.3.3 Germany

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

10.5.2 Israel

10.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.6 Latin America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.2 Rest of Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Situation and Trends

11.2.1 New Product Launches & Product Enhancements

11.2.2 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships

11.2.3 Acquisitions

11.2.4 Expansions

11.3 Market Ranking of Key Players



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Aselsan

12.2 Bae Systems

12.3 Cobham

12.4 Elbit Systems

12.5 General Dynamics

12.6 Harris

12.7 Inmarsat

12.8 Iridium Communications

12.9 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

12.10 Kongsberg

12.11 L3 Technologies

12.12 Leonardo

12.13 Lockheed Martin

12.14 Northrop Grumman

12.15 Raytheon

12.16 Rheinmetall

12.17 Rockwell Collins

12.18 Rolta India

12.19 Saab

12.20 Systematic

12.21 Thales

12.22 Viasat

12.23 Key Innovators

12.23.1 Eid

12.23.2 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

12.23.3 Rohde & Schwarz



