North America Mobile Services Trends and Forecasts Report 2013-2018 & 2023: Competitive Pressure on Mobile Prices in the USA will Limit Mobile Segment Revenue Growth

"Competitive pressure on mobile prices in the USA will limit the region's mobile segment revenue growth."



The mobile market in the USA is competitive and 3G/4G coverage is widespread, therefore the pressure on prices and service levels will be strong. This will result in a decline in mobile ARPU. The Canadian mobile segment is less competitive and operators will upsell more-expensive, faster services with higher data allowances, which will prevent a further decline in ARPU.



This report provides:

a 5-year forecast of 127 mobile KPIs for North America (NA) and for two key countries: Canada and the USA

an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile service, and for the two key countries

an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, which highlights similarities and differences between countries

a summary of results, key implications and recommendations for mobile operators.

Data Coverage



Mobile connections

Handset, mobile broadband,1 IoT2

Prepaid, contract

2G, 3G, 4G, 5G

Smartphone, non-smartphone

Mobile revenue

Service, 3 retail

Prepaid, contract

Handset, mobile broadband, 1 IoT2

Handset voice, messaging, data

Mobile ARPU

SIMs, handset

Prepaid, contract

Handset voice, data

Voice traffic



Outgoing minutes, MoU



Who Should Read this Report

Market intelligence, strategy and project managers at mobile operators in North America.

Regulatory bodies in North America.

Financial institutions that directly invest in the telecoms sector in the region, or advise others that do so.

Press and media bodies that need a foundation of knowledge of the North American mobile telecoms market.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary Total telecoms revenue growth in North America will be limited due to competitive pressure in the mobile segment in the USA Worldwide trends Worldwide: mobile service revenue will continue to increase during the forecast period, reaching USD864 billion in 2023 Regional trends North America: total mobile revenue growth will be kept down by high competitive pressure Mobile: ARPU declines will be driven by mobile competition in the USA Mobile: service demand will increase penetration, while competition in the USA will put further pressure on ARPU in the region Mobile: the market competitiveness will continue to increase Country-level trends Canada: mobile revenue growth will be driven by limited competition and increasing data usage USA: an increasing mobile user base will lead to a slight revenue increase during the forecast period Forecast methodology and assumptions Our forecast model is supported by sound market knowledge Examples of forecast input drivers

