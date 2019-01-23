Global Telecoms Market Trends and Forecasts 2018-2023 - Tlecoms Service Revenue will Grow to USD1699 Billion

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Telecoms Market: Trends and Forecasts 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"Telecoms service revenue will continue to grow worldwide, primarily due to the continuous demand for mobile data services."



Mobile handset revenue will account for 45.3% of the total service revenue in 2023 due to the mobile-centric nature of most regions. Regions with significant populations are also still exhibiting growth in this segment. This report examines telecoms trends on a global and regional level and provides key insights into the future of these markets.

This report and data annex provide:

a 5-year forecast of more than 180 mobile and fixed KPIs for the worldwide telecoms markets and for eight regions

an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile and fixed service in each geographical region, and a worldwide summary

an overview of operator strategies and region-specific topics, in order to highlight similarities and differences by means of a cross-regional comparison

a summary of results, key implications and recommendations for mobile and fixed operators.

Worldwide totals are refreshed every time any of the regional results are updated.



Geographical coverage



Regions Modelled

Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)

Developed Asia-Pacific (DVAP)

Emerging Asia-Pacific (EMAP)

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

North America (NA)

Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA)

Western Europe (WE)

Key performance indicators



Connections



Mobile

Handset, mobile broadband, IoT

Prepaid, contract

2G, 3G, 4G, 5G

Smartphone,

non-smartphone

Fixed

Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up

Narrowband voice, VoBB

DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other

Fixed and mobile voice traffic



Outgoing minutes, MoU



Revenue



Mobile

Service, retail

Prepaid, contract

Handset, mobile broadband, IoT

Handset voice, messaging, data

Fixed

Service, retail

Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up, BNS

DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other

Mobile ARPU

SIMs, handset

Prepaid, contract

Handset voice, data

Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary and recommendations



The global telecoms service revenue will grow to USD1699 billion by 2023, primarily due to growth in the number of mobile handsets in developing markets



Geographical coverage: there will be significant infrastructure developments in NGA fixed broadband and mobile networks in all regions except for SSA and MENA

Key trends, drivers and assumptions for the mobile and fixed markets

Key recommendations for telecoms operators

Global forecasts and regional comparison

Market context: telecoms share of GDP ranges from 1.5% in CEE to 2.1% in MENA and SSA

Key mergers, acquisitions, and market entries

Key drivers at a glance for each region

Market overview: mobile handset revenue will continue to account for nearly 57% of total telecoms retail revenue in 2023



Mobile: 4G will be the dominant mobile generation during the forecast period; the contract share of connections will have limited growth

Mobile: increased data consumption combined with migration from prepaid to postpaid plans will reduce the rate of ARPU decline

Mobile: 5G roll-outs and IoT applications will be key areas for operator investment during the forecast period

Fixed: the increased momentum in the roll out of fibre will result in a competitive NGA environment in most regions, thereby driving fixed revenue growth

Fixed: fixed broadband ASPU will decrease in most regions during the forecast period, apart from in North America where competition is limited

Fixed: EMAP will overtake NA in terms of the NGA share of connections, but DVAP will lead by 2023

Business services: the operator share of business services revenue will decrease as services from specialised IT players become more popular

IoT: the automotive and smart building sectors will be the key drivers for IoT revenue

Pay TV: growth in pay-TV revenue will be primarily driven by OTT video services as revenue from traditional pay-TV will begin to decline after 2019



Regional forecasts



Western Europe: overall telecoms revenue for Western Europe remains flat; increased fixed broadband penetration is the main driver of revenue growth

Western Europe: 4G will be the default technology for all countries; this will lead to a strong growth in mobile data usage, but not a growth in ARPU

Western Europe: operators across Western Europe are preparing for the launch of 5G services in the next 2 years

Western Europe: forecast changes

Central and Eastern Europe: total revenue growth will be driven by growing usage of high-value handset data plans and the improved service coverage

Central and Eastern Europe: improved LTE-A coverage and an increasing number of mobile contract subscribers will drive mobile ARPU growth

Central and Eastern Europe: fixed-mobile converged bundles and speed upgrades will help operators to maintain revenue growth

Central and Eastern Europe: forecast changes

Emerging Asia-Pacific: the total telecoms service revenue (excluding that from pay TV) will reach USD315 million by 2023

Emerging Asia-Pacific: ARPU grew in 2016 due to increased data monetisation, but the decline in 2017 will continue over the forecast period

Emerging Asia-Pacific: rising subscriber numbers and growing mobile data revenue will ensure that overall mobile service revenue will continue to grow

Emerging Asia-Pacific: forecast changes

Developed Asia-Pacific: mobile services will drive revenue growth in DVAP; fixed broadband revenue will not offset declining fixed voice revenue

Developed Asia-Pacific: the demand for data services will help to reduce ARPU declines

Developed Asia-Pacific: the fixed market in DVAP is very competitive and operators will focus on consumer experience and churn reduction

Developed Asia-Pacific: forecast changes

Middle East and North Africa: mobile services will account for most of the revenue, but fixed broadband will have the strongest revenue growth

Middle East and North Africa: accelerating LTE take-up will contribute to traffic growth and will reduce the decline in ARPU

Middle East and North Africa: broadband connections and revenue will grow in the forecast period driven by network roll-out and service demand

Middle East and North Africa: forecast changes

Sub-Saharan Africa: mobile and fixed data services will drive revenue growth but mobile voice will continue to be key to service revenue growth

Sub-Saharan Africa: wireless access will contribute the largest share of broadband revenue, but fibre will have the highest growth rate

Sub-Saharan Africa: FBB services offer strong growth opportunities but they will remain inaccessible to the majority of the region's population

Sub-Saharan Africa: forecast changes

Latin America: mobile data and fixed broadband will continue to drive service revenue growth

Latin America: data consumption will grow, partly driven by an increase in the number of contract connections, resulting in a positive ARPU trend

Latin America: mobile connectivity growth will be limited, but ARPU will be positively affected by an increase in the contract share of connections

Latin America: forecast changes

North America: total telecoms service revenue growth will be driven by a fixed broadband revenue increase due to limited competition in the segment

North America: mobile ARPU declines will be driven by mobile competition in the USA

North America: the market competitiveness will continue to increase and MNOs will look for new opportunities in the FWA segment

North America: forecast changes

Methodology

