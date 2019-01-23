Middle East and North Africa Telecoms Market 2018-2023 - 12 Telecoms Markets, which will Account for 91.2%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and North Africa Telecoms Market: Trends and Forecasts 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"Telecoms revenue will increase because growth in spending on data services will offset the effects of increasing competition and market saturation."



We anticipate that there will be moderate growth of telecoms services revenue in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Demand will be tempered by market saturation, challenging socioeconomic conditions and fierce competition. This report provides a full update of our 5-year forecast of more than 180 mobile and fixed KPIs for MENA as a whole and for 12 key countries.



This report and associated data annex provide:

a 5-year forecast of 180 mobile and fixed KPIs for the MENA region as a whole and 12 key countries

an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile and fixed service, and for key countries

an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, in order to highlight similarities and differences by means of a cross-country comparison

a summary of results, key implications and recommendations for mobile and fixed operators.

Coverage



Key performance indicators



Connections

Mobile

Handset, mobile broadband,1 IoT2

Prepaid, contract

2G, 3G, 4G, 5G

Smartphone,

non-smartphone

Fixed

Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up

Narrowband voice, VoBB

DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, 5G, other

Fixed and mobile voice traffic



Outgoing minutes, MoU



Revenue



Mobile

Service,3 retail

Prepaid, contract

Handset, mobile broadband,1 IoT2

Handset voice, messaging, data

Fixed

Service,3 retail

Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up, business services

DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other

Mobile ARPU

SIMs, handset

Prepaid, contract

Handset voice, data

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter No.



Telecoms revenue in Middle East and North Africa will increase despite increasing competition and market saturation, driven by strong demand for data



Telecoms retail revenue will increase in most countries by 2023, primarily driven by the demand for mobile data and fixed broadband services



Geographical coverage: we model 12 telecoms markets, which will account for 91.2% of telecoms service revenue (excluding pay TV) in MENA in 2023



Key trends, drivers and assumptions for the mobile and fixed markets



Key recommendations for telecoms operators

Regional forecasts and cross-country comparison

Market context: the region is economically diverse and retail spend per capita on telecoms services is correlated with GDP trends

Key mergers, acquisitions and market entries

Key drivers at a glance for each country in the Middle East and North Africa

Market overview: mobile services will account for most of the revenue in the region, but fixed broadband and business services will see the strongest revenue growth



Mobile: accelerating LTE take-up and the launch of 5G mobile services in 2019 will contribute to traffic growth and will reduce the decline in ARPU

Mobile: market saturation and economic slowdown will moderate the penetration growth

Mobile: increasing demand for mobile data services and users' migration to contract plans will help to reduce the rate of ARPU decline

Mobile: data revenue driven by the demand for digital services and an increase in 4G/5G connections will help to offset declines in legacy services revenue

Fixed: NGA's share of broadband connections will grow significantly due to a large number of infrastructure investments

Fixed: broadband penetration growth will continue in all countries because demand for high-speed connections is high and most markets are not yet saturated

Fixed: IPTV/video service upsell and speed upgrades will ensure that ASPU levels continue to be stable

Fixed: broadband connections and revenue will grow in the forecast period driven by network roll-out and service demand

Business services: operator revenue from large enterprises will rise as the demand for data connectivity, IoT and other business services grows

IoT: the IoT market will generate just over USD6 billion in revenue in 2023 supported by strong growth in the number of M2M connections

Pay TV: revenue growth will be strong in the traditional and OTT to the TV' segments

Individual country forecasts



Egypt: the telecoms sector is supported by promising economic conditions, the demand for 4G services and robust levels of infrastructure investment

Egypt: strong demand for data will continue to boost 4G and fixed broadband take-up during the forecast period

Egypt: 4G will continue to boost the mobile market, but competition in the fixed market is yet to operate on any meaningful level

Egypt: forecast changes

Kuwait: recent market recovery and investments in fixed infrastructure should provide a basis for future revenue growth

Kuwait: 4G will account for an increasing share of mobile connections, driven by data demand, and 5G will be launched in 2019

Kuwait: the mobile market is poised for revenue growth thanks to increase in data demand

Kuwait: forecast changes

Oman: revenue growth will be steady despite the challenging market conditions created by a third mobile entrant and regulatory pressure

Oman: a third mobile player is expected to enter the market in 2019, which will support subscriber base growth but will erode market value

Oman: the identity of the third mobile entrant is uncertain, while theoutlook for fixed broadband remains positive

Oman: forecast changes

Qatar: enduring economic sanctions have negatively affected the market revenue, but the total revenue forecast remains positive

Qatar: strong demand for data, 4G/5G speeds and attractive data plans will help to increase the ratio of contract subscriptions and limit ARPU decline

Qatar: demand for fast broadband services will drive telecoms revenue growth in the forecast period

Qatar: forecast changes

Saudi Arabia: telecoms revenue will be buoyed by an economic recovery against the challenging demographic indicators and increased competition

Saudi Arabia: growing demand for data will offset the ongoing decline in revenue from legacy mobile services

Saudi Arabia: mobile revenue will return to positive growth after several years of consistent decline

Saudi Arabia: forecast changes

UAE: contract's share of mobile subscribers will increase, driven by data demand and the launch of 5G services that is expected in 2019

UAE: infrastructural investments will help operators to find new growth areas beyond broadband connectivity

UAE: forecast changes

