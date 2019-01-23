Middle East and North Africa Telecoms Market 2018-2023 - 12 Telecoms Markets, which will Account for 91.2%
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and North Africa Telecoms Market: Trends and Forecasts 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
"Telecoms revenue will increase because growth in spending on data services will offset the effects of increasing competition and market saturation."
We anticipate that there will be moderate growth of telecoms services revenue in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Demand will be tempered by market saturation, challenging socioeconomic conditions and fierce competition. This report provides a full update of our 5-year forecast of more than 180 mobile and fixed KPIs for MENA as a whole and for 12 key countries.
This report and associated data annex provide:
- a 5-year forecast of 180 mobile and fixed KPIs for the MENA region as a whole and 12 key countries
- an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile and fixed service, and for key countries
- an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, in order to highlight similarities and differences by means of a cross-country comparison
- a summary of results, key implications and recommendations for mobile and fixed operators.
Coverage
Key performance indicators
Connections
- Mobile
- Handset, mobile broadband,1 IoT2
- Prepaid, contract
- 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G
- Smartphone,
- non-smartphone
Fixed
- Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up
- Narrowband voice, VoBB
- DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, 5G, other
Fixed and mobile voice traffic
Outgoing minutes, MoU
Revenue
Mobile
- Service,3 retail
- Prepaid, contract
- Handset, mobile broadband,1 IoT2
- Handset voice, messaging, data
Fixed
- Service,3 retail
- Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up, business services
- DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other
Mobile ARPU
- SIMs, handset
- Prepaid, contract
- Handset voice, data
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter No.
Telecoms revenue in Middle East and North Africa will increase despite increasing competition and market saturation, driven by strong demand for data
Telecoms retail revenue will increase in most countries by 2023, primarily driven by the demand for mobile data and fixed broadband services
Geographical coverage: we model 12 telecoms markets, which will account for 91.2% of telecoms service revenue (excluding pay TV) in MENA in 2023
Key trends, drivers and assumptions for the mobile and fixed markets
- Key recommendations for telecoms operators
- Regional forecasts and cross-country comparison
- Market context: the region is economically diverse and retail spend per capita on telecoms services is correlated with GDP trends
- Key mergers, acquisitions and market entries
- Key drivers at a glance for each country in the Middle East and North Africa
Market overview: mobile services will account for most of the revenue in the region, but fixed broadband and business services will see the strongest revenue growth
- Mobile: accelerating LTE take-up and the launch of 5G mobile services in 2019 will contribute to traffic growth and will reduce the decline in ARPU
- Mobile: market saturation and economic slowdown will moderate the penetration growth
- Mobile: increasing demand for mobile data services and users' migration to contract plans will help to reduce the rate of ARPU decline
- Mobile: data revenue driven by the demand for digital services and an increase in 4G/5G connections will help to offset declines in legacy services revenue
- Fixed: NGA's share of broadband connections will grow significantly due to a large number of infrastructure investments
- Fixed: broadband penetration growth will continue in all countries because demand for high-speed connections is high and most markets are not yet saturated
- Fixed: IPTV/video service upsell and speed upgrades will ensure that ASPU levels continue to be stable
- Fixed: broadband connections and revenue will grow in the forecast period driven by network roll-out and service demand
- Business services: operator revenue from large enterprises will rise as the demand for data connectivity, IoT and other business services grows
- IoT: the IoT market will generate just over USD6 billion in revenue in 2023 supported by strong growth in the number of M2M connections
- Pay TV: revenue growth will be strong in the traditional and OTT to the TV' segments
Individual country forecasts
- Egypt: the telecoms sector is supported by promising economic conditions, the demand for 4G services and robust levels of infrastructure investment
- Egypt: strong demand for data will continue to boost 4G and fixed broadband take-up during the forecast period
- Egypt: 4G will continue to boost the mobile market, but competition in the fixed market is yet to operate on any meaningful level
- Egypt: forecast changes
- Kuwait: recent market recovery and investments in fixed infrastructure should provide a basis for future revenue growth
- Kuwait: 4G will account for an increasing share of mobile connections, driven by data demand, and 5G will be launched in 2019
- Kuwait: the mobile market is poised for revenue growth thanks to increase in data demand
- Kuwait: forecast changes
- Oman: revenue growth will be steady despite the challenging market conditions created by a third mobile entrant and regulatory pressure
- Oman: a third mobile player is expected to enter the market in 2019, which will support subscriber base growth but will erode market value
- Oman: the identity of the third mobile entrant is uncertain, while theoutlook for fixed broadband remains positive
- Oman: forecast changes
- Qatar: enduring economic sanctions have negatively affected the market revenue, but the total revenue forecast remains positive
- Qatar: strong demand for data, 4G/5G speeds and attractive data plans will help to increase the ratio of contract subscriptions and limit ARPU decline
- Qatar: demand for fast broadband services will drive telecoms revenue growth in the forecast period
- Qatar: forecast changes
- Saudi Arabia: telecoms revenue will be buoyed by an economic recovery against the challenging demographic indicators and increased competition
- Saudi Arabia: growing demand for data will offset the ongoing decline in revenue from legacy mobile services
- Saudi Arabia: mobile revenue will return to positive growth after several years of consistent decline
- Saudi Arabia: forecast changes
- UAE: contract's share of mobile subscribers will increase, driven by data demand and the launch of 5G services that is expected in 2019
- UAE: infrastructural investments will help operators to find new growth areas beyond broadband connectivity
- UAE: forecast changes
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2643tg/middle_east_and?w=12
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Telecommunications and Networks
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.