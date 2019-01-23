How We are Telemarketing Company in India (VRTM) helping in shaping future of India

We are Telemarketing Company in India (VRTM), an outbound call center that has been serving many national and international companies since 2011.

SINCE 2011 WE ARE CLOUD BASED CALL CENTER FOR ALL (INCLUDING INDIA) we record every call we answer and we record every call we make” — Raj Kanojia

DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, January 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are Telemarketing Company in India (VRTM) , an outbound call center that has been serving many national and international companies since 2011.Our skilled staffs are taking care of our client’s telemarketing services through multi-channel support system such as voice calls, emails, live chat, mobile / SMS, and social media etc.Our clients are happy with us due to the dedication and technology we use. We are cloud based call center which help us to provide transparent telemarketing services to our clients. Globally companies trust us for their outsourcing call center services hence we got the chance to shape the future of India through our telemarketing services.We are happy to share the details of our telemarketing services with our audience through our two projects I-PAC and Beta.• Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) provides stage to young students who want to participate in political affairs and governance of the country without being part of political party. It has brought views of many professionals together from different fields. It helps in election and making views of India.• BETA IIT-NEET ACADEMY is topmost educational institute of Gujarat that provides training to students of class eleventh and twelfth that are preparing for entrances in medical or engineering from a decade.We are providing telemarketing services to both in different fields.I-PAC has chosen us for their campaigning for election 2019. We are delivering political information and coverage of political event to mass people through our outbound calling services and telemarketing services. We are helping them to reach people, let them know about agenda of different parties. Our telemarketing service agents also manage to get the feedback of people which helps them to take decision and make improvements for better election results.BETA IIT-NEET ACADEMY has approached us to be their partner for outsourcing call center services. We are the telemarketers in India (VRTM) is helping India young generation to build their future strong. We help them to acquire new students through our telemarketing services, outbound calling services, generating leads services and appointment setting services. Our skilled and trained telemarketing service agents call the prospects and help them to take decision of joining BETA for their better future.You can hire us for your telemarketing services:• Lead generation services,• Appointment setting services,• Customer profiling• B2B / B2C Customer Acquisition• Research and Survey• Market research and survey• Telemarketing services• Telesales• Telefundraising• Product Promotion• Up Sell/Cross Sell CampaignsYou can establish 24×7 customer operations by hiring telemarketing services for your business to grab the maximum benefit. Contact us for your telemarketing call center services needs.



