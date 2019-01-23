Give your Business Competitive advantage in teaming up with us in Saudi Arabia Digital PR market.

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Transformation has been happening around the world for the last decade, but no place has seen a more dramatic evolution than Saudi Arabia. One of the contributors of this transformation is Abdulrahman Al-Omran. He brings his clients a competitive edge in selling to the Saudi Arabia digital PR market. As an expert in digital crisis communication, digital public diplomacy as well as National and corporates image strategy and repair, he is in great demand.

Abdulrahman is a Saudi national holding bachelor’s degree from Indiana States University and a master's degree from George Washington University in Washington D.C. He worked with the Saudi government for nearly 9 years and 15 years at multinational technology firms. He is a columnist in two major Saudi newspapers. Abdulrahman’s government, business and media contacts and experience, plus U.S. education and relationships give him unique expertise to manage any public relations challenge or campaign.

After 25 years of high-level government and business experience, in 2009 Abdulrahman turned his ambition toward digital media and public relations. His entrepreneurial passion led him to establish Reputationeagles.com, This Digital PR firm caters to governmental bodies and major corporates in areas of Media Crisis Management; Reputation Management; Digital consulting and Social media strategy and rollout.

According to Abdulrahman, “My international business contacts often share that they consider Saudi Arabia to be the most successful transformation from a traditional society to a modern society.” He goes on to add “I am proud of the transformation my country has made during my lifetime and that Saudi citizens still appreciate their history and culture, it has not been lost to modern society.” He shared great pride to be actively involved in the cultural and technological transformation his country has experienced. The great wealth of the Saudi Arabia affords it’s businesses and citizens opportunities to take risks as they advance new technologies which will carry the world forward. All these factors have led to an unmet demand in the Saudi digital media market, Abdulrahman’s Saudi and U.S. based team work tirelessly to meet the demand placed upon them.

Abdulrahman went on to say “Digital media is the future, and no single identity can survive venturing alone, we should always be open to team up with those who share our values, ethics and undevoted and uncompromised client caring"

Abdulrahman said, "I am always eager to hear from American businesses with questions or comments about the Saudi market." He can be contacted at reputationeagles.com/contact.



