THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 23, 2019

“One Minutes” (15 per side) H.R. 648 – Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2019 (Rep. Lowey – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule) The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Appropriations. Postponed Vote (1 vote) H.J.Res. 28 – Further Additional Continuing Appropriations Act, 2019 (Rep. Lowey – Appropriations) – Further Additional Continuing Appropriations Act, 2019 (Rep. Lowey – Appropriations) **Members are advised that the postponed vote on H.J.Res. 28 will occur during the first vote series tomorrow.



