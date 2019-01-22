Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the January 28, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Ternium S.A.(“Ternium” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TX ) securities between May 1, 2014 and November 27, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Ternium investors have until January 28, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.



On November 27, 2018, Bloomberg published an article alleging that Ternium’s Chairman Paolo Rocca, was indicted for his role in a graft scheme. Specifically the article alleges that, “the judge charged Rocca after the Argentine billionaire testified that one of his company’s executives paid an undisclosed amount of cash to government officials in monthly installments from 2009 to 2012.” On this news, Ternium’s share price fell $1.42 per share or nearly 5% to close at $28.02 per share on November 27, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant Rocca, Ternium's Chairman, knew that one of his company's executives paid cash to government officials from 2009 to 2012 to expedite compensation payments for the sale of Ternium's Sidor unit; (2) this conduct would lead Rocca to be charged in a graft scheme and subject Ternium, its affiliates, and/or its executives to heightened governmental scrutiny; and (3) as a result, Ternium's public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Ternium, you may move the Court no later than January 28, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class.

