Reuben’s Brews begins brewing at new facility in Seattle’s Ballard District

Building on an amazing set of accomplishments in 2018, Reuben’s Brews starts production at new facility, gears up to open new tasting room

Back in 2012 we opened a brewery to experiment and brew new styles of beer, and our new production brewery helps us keep true to these roots.” — Adam Robbings

SEATTLE, WA, USA, January 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reuben's Brews , a family-owned Pacific Northwest brewery, has started brewing at its new production facility, located just blocks from its popular Taproom in Seattle's Ballard district. Brewing has already begun at the new location, consolidating and streamlining production for the brewery."Back in 2012 we opened a brewery to experiment and brew new styles of beer, and our new production brewery helps us keep true to these roots. The new facility allows us to add even more variety to our offerings and at the same time allowing us to get more of people's favorite beers into their hands. We’re looking forward to a fun and rewarding year," said Adam Robbings, co-founder and brewmaster for Reuben's Brews.Last year, the Reuben's Brews team released more than 140 different beers, including unveiling the first beers from its barrel-aged sour program. In addition, the brewery took home its 200th medal from regional, national and international award programs, including a Best of the Northwest award from the U.S. Beer Tasting Championship for its ever-evolving Crush Hazy IPA.The brewing team continues its focus on intense innovation and drinkable everyday brews with the new brewery, which was lovingly rebuilt from the studs and created with a nod to the building's 70-year-old architecture. The building features a barrel roof and open joists, with tanks placed at specific locations within the space to maximize the use of the ceiling height. The new 30BBL, three vessel Pinnacle Stainless brewhouse was made in Portland, OR and has features that allow the team to continue to innovate - specifically around hoppy beers, kettle sours, and lagers.Robbings indicated that Reuben's team will be playing with new processes and ingredients in the coming year, which will lead to even more beers coming from the brewery. He said, "Brewing unconstrained is a key part of who we are. Whether we're sourcing different malts from around the world or trying out experimental hop strains, we will never fall down the slippery slope of homogenization. Our new facility allows us to continue to design beers in this way, from the glass backwards, and frees up our other brewhouses to experiment in new and interesting ways."The facility's new tasting room, The Brewtap at Reuben's Brews, will have its grand opening on March 2nd, tapping a selection of the beers brewed on site. The brewery's existing Taproom on 14th Avenue will not change and will continue to be where the majority of Reuben's innovative beers are poured on its 24 taps.About Reuben's BrewsAfter the birth of their first child Reuben, Adam and Grace embarked on a mission to brew bloody good beer. Originally from the UK, Adam turned a passionate hobby into a family-run brewery crafting nationally and internationally recognized beers in a wide variety of styles. Since opening in 2012, Reuben's has won awards for its beers around the world including at the Great American Beer Festival, the World Beer Cup, the Washington Beer Awards, and has been a top 10 brewery at the US Beer Open three times. Find Reuben’s Brews in the Pacific Northwest and at its taproom located at 5010 14th Ave NW in Ballard, open 7 days a week. For more information, visit www.reubensbrews.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@reubensbrews).###Media contact: Adam Robbings, adam@reubensbrews.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.