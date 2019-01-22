ACM to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on March 6, 2019

Conference Call on March 7, 2019

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The company will conduct a conference call on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 p.m. China Time) to discuss the results.



What: ACM Research Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year (ended December 31, 2018) Earnings Call When: 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 7, 2019 Webcast: ir.acmrcsh.com/events

Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode 8884467 to join the call.



Phone Number Toll-Free Number United States +1 (845) 675-0437 +1 (866) 519-4004 Hong Kong +852 30186771 +852 800906601 Mainland China +86 8008190121

+86 4006208038 Other International +65 67135090

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until March 15, 2019. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 8884467.

Phone Number Toll-Free Number United States +1 (646) 254-3697 +1 (855) 452-5696 Hong Kong +852 30512780 +852 800963117 Mainland China +86 8008700206

+86 4006022065 Other International +61 281990299

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the ACM Research website at www.acmrcsh.com .

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM Research develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield, in fabricating advanced integrated circuits.

© ACM Research, Inc. The ACM Research logo is a trademark of ACM Research, Inc. All rights reserved. Any other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In the United States : The Blueshirt Group Ralph Fong +1 (415) 489-2195 ralph@blueshirtgroup.com In China : The Blueshirt Group Asia Gary Dvorchak, CFA +86 (138) 1079-1480 gary@blueshirtgroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.