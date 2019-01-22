Freshpet, Inc. Announces Appointment of Seasoned Media and Digital Executive Jacki Kelley to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- SECAUCUS, N.J., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshpet, Inc. (“Freshpet” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FRPT) today announced the appointment of Jacki Kelley as an independent director on its Board of Directors, effective February 1, 2019.



Charlie Norris, Chairman of the Freshpet Board of Directors, commented, “It’s a pleasure to welcome Jacki to our Board of Directors with her robust brand building experience in a digital environment. She is an innovative leader and a loving pet owner who we believe will provide tremendous insight and valuable perspectives to Freshpet.”

Ms. Kelley has 25 years of executive and senior leadership experience in the media and digital industries. She currently serves as Deputy Chief Operating Officer for Bloomberg LP. She joined Bloomberg in 2014 as the Chief Operating Officer of Media leading revenue, marketing and operations globally. Previously, Ms. Kelley held key executive roles at Interpublic Group and Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia. She also served in senior leadership roles at Yahoo! and USA TODAY. Her business transformation initiatives at each organization has gained industry recognition.

About Freshpet

Freshpet’s mission is to improve the lives of dogs and cats through the power of fresh, real food. Freshpet foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at our Kitchens in Bethlehem, PA. We thoughtfully prepare our foods using natural ingredients, cooking them in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in your local market.

Our foods are available in select mass, grocery (including online), natural food, club, and pet specialty retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe. From the care we take to source our ingredients and make our food, to the moment it reaches your home, our integrity, transparency and social responsibility are the way we like to run our business.

Connect with Freshpet:

https://www.facebook.com/Freshpet

https://twitter.com/Freshpet

http://instagram.com/Freshpet

http://pinterest.com/Freshpet

https://plus.google.com/+Freshpet

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freshpet

https://www.youtube.com/user/freshpet400



CONTACT

ICR

Katie Turner

646-277-1228

katie.turner@icrinc.com

Michael Fox

203-682-8218

Michael.fox@icrinc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.