ChromaDex Prepared to Proceed with Patent Infringement Action Against Elysium Health

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) today reported the rejection of Elysium Health Inc.’s challenge to Claim 2 of U.S. Patent No. 8,383,086 ("the '086 patent") by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. ChromaDex reported on January 22, 2018 that the PTAB denied Elysium’s request to invalidate U.S. Patent No. 8,197,807 (“the 807 patent”). The 086 and 807 patents, which ChromaDex licenses from the Trustees of Dartmouth College, cover compositions comprising nicotinamide riboside.



Elysium Health Inc. filed its petitions requesting inter partes review (IPR) of the 086 and 807 patents on July 17, 2017.

ChromaDex (along with the Trustees of Dartmouth College) is now prepared to proceed with the patent infringement action against Elysium Health pending in the US District Court in Delaware brought by the parties under both the 086 and 807 patents.

ChromaDex holds a robust global patent portfolio of 20 patents covering the production and distribution of NIAGEN® (nicotinamide riboside).

