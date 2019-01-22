Urban Vegans No Longer Need to Fear No Foam!

The Age of Perfect Vegan Lattes Has Arrived.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an ideal world the environment is clean, politics are civil, and lattes have luxurious animal-free foam. UrbanVegan.com is working to that day and has introduced its first curated collection of cruelty free milk substitutes that will make the most demanding barista smile.In addition to the traditional line of milk substitutes including silky almond, unsweetened coconut, milked cashews, long life soy, and organic oats the Urban Vegan online shopping mall is also introducing Milkadamia brand Latte da Barista. Said one bearded coffee making aficionado, “my customers are smart, urban, and quite discerning when it comes to their coffee. They are also very concerned with cruelty free living and expect their milk substitute to provide a rich, foamy experience without a false and heavy texture.”Curators at the online Urban Vegan Shopping Mall spend hours researching each product to ensure that it adheres to the highest vegan standard of non-animal, cruelty free production. The new milk substitute collection is just the latest addition to the already vast collection of vegan shopping items ranging from apparel, footwear, and accessories to home, health, and books.The Urban Vegan Shopping Mall, headquartered in New York City has recently expanded its distribution to the United Kingdom where it opened its doors during the annual Veganuary celebration.To view the Urban Vegan curated collection please visit:US site: www.UrbanVegan.org UK site: www.UrbanVegan.co.uk



