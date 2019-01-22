R3 Continuum Named One of the Nation’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in 2018

The National Association for Business Resources selected R3 Continuum as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in their recent competition

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R3 Continuum (R3) a leader in providing custom behavioral health solutions for workplace well-being announced today they have been selected as a 2018 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®. To be considered one of the best places to work in the country, it takes more than offering a competitive salary and benefits. It takes an overall commitment to culture, operations, and processes that not only help employees thrive, but that also lead to increased productivity, financial performance, and a positive community impact.



R3 has those winning factors, which is why they have been recognized as one of the 2018 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR), an organization that shares best practices, tools, and resources to businesses.

R3 is the only behavioral health company to provide custom behavioral health solutions for workplace well-being. With a mission to help organizations of all sizes develop the skills to address these issues, cultivating workplace well-being, safety, and resiliency, R3 credits its success to the dedication of its employees.

“The R3 Continuum team is made up of exceptional people doing their best to positively impact the world around them. Their dedication to delivering on R3’s commitment of helping organizations cultivate and protect workplace well-being, is evident in our nomination. The company is proud to have incredibly dedicated staff and is happy to empower them to create such a wonderful work environment worthy of the Best and Brightest Award,” said Kevin Hayford, SHRM-SCP, Vice President of Human Resources and Marketing for R3 Continuum.

Participating in NABR’s competition is not for the faint of heart. For more than 20 years, the company has conducted the competition, which involves a thorough vetting of nominees to determine which ones provide outstanding human resource practices and are dedicated to the success of their employees. Organizations are evaluated on categories including communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, and retention and are benchmarked against other regional and national participants, providing a true “Best of Breed” perspective. The process is audited, designed, and scored by market research firm Inquisium.

Winning companies recognize the connection between culture, engaged employees, and corporate financial success. They know that profitability and stability are essential for businesses in today’s economic climate, Jennifer Kluge, NABR’s President and CEO said in a press release announcing the awards. “Companies that recognize that their employees are the key to their success achieve staying power. Our 2018 winners create their human resource standards to ensure employee satisfaction and they set standards for every business to aspire toward,” Kluge said.

“Having a healthy work environment and culture is important to us. We chose to participate in the Best and Brightest nomination process to get an unbiased view of how we are doing in providing that. This award reinforces our efforts and provides us third-party validation that our work environment is employee-focused, and our employees enjoy working here,” said Kevin Hayford.

While being named one of the best companies in the nation is certainly an honor for R3 and its employees, company President, Jim Mortensen adds that receiving this distinction also demonstrates the strength of experience and skill R3 offers to its clients.

“The nature of our work involves our employees interacting with people and situations that are very sensitive, highly impactful, and can be profoundly personal. Our employees have to be professional and unbiased in their approach to the situation while simultaneously being empathetic and supportive to the individual. To do that consistently, day in and day out, requires us to have a healthy and supportive culture. In order to cultivate and protect the well-being of others, we start by cultivating and protecting the well-being of our employees,” said Jim Mortensen, President of R3 Continuum.

To learn more about R3 or this recognition, please visit our website ( R3c.com ) or contact us directly at 866-927-0184.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. Visit www.thebestandbrightest.com to learn more.

About R3 Continuum

R3 Continuum (R3) is the only behavioral health company to provide custom behavioral health solutions for workplace well-being. We offer tailored evaluations, crisis response, consulting solutions, and more to help organizations and employees cultivate resilience and productivity, enabling both to thrive.

Media Contact:

Jamie Gassmann

Marketing Manager

952-641-0636

Jamie.gassmann@R3c.com



