Dr. Cecilia M. Corrado of Osprey Behavioral Health to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

INDIALANTIC, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Military life, especially the stress of deployment and combat, can have significant effects on your mental health. While some of the challenges military life presents are manageable, some are not. Military personnel and veterans face unique challenges and there are many emotions involved with being at war, separated from loved ones, as well as the stressors that are inherent in multiple and extended deployments. The stress of military life can cause significant mental health issues, including, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and substance abuse.

Nurse practitioners are uniquely suited to guide an individual through a healing process. They possess all the training of a physician with the genuine compassion and care of a nurse.

Dr. Cecilia M. Corrado is a nurse practitioner board-certified in both primary care and psychiatry.

Dr. Corrado began practicing as a nurse practitioner in 1998 in the military. Today, she is the founder of Osprey Behavioral Health, where she cares for both military and non-military patients with neuropsychiatric illness and trauma.

“Osprey Behavioral Health is a civilian practice but with my experience and our proximity to Patrick Air Force Base, we see many servicemen and women suffering from PTSD, TBI and other trauma,” says Dr. Corrado.

Osprey Behavioral Health has teamed up with the Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide a complete up-to-date resource of psychological and physical wellness. Dr. Corrado works with her patients and clients to build resiliency through mental, physical, social, and spiritual well-being in order to maximize your rehabilitation potential.

“The more you put into it, the more you get out of it,” says Dr. Corrado. “When I do my notes and I see a patient, I listen to everything they say. I hear the whole story and work with their primary care physician because you can't separate the two.”

Many of Dr. Corrado’s patients are everyday people going through a difficult time with some major stressor or life crisis. No matter who the patient or client is, it’s about building a relationship, getting them back up on their feet, functioning, coping, maintaining good family relationships, and able to get on with their lives.

“I've been in this community for 18 years,” says Dr. Corrado. “When you're here 18 years, everybody else comes to you, because they know who you are and they know your work. I don't even have my name on the front door. I don't need to!”

For more information on Osprey Behavioral Health, visit www.ospreybehavioralhealth.com



