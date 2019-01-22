Boston Calling 2019 Announces Day-To-Day Lineup and Single Day Tickets

TWENTY ONE PILOTS TO HEADLINE FRIDAY, MAY 24, TAME IMPALA TO LEAD THE BILL ON SATURDAY, MAY 25, AND TRAVIS SCOTT TO CLOSE OUT THE FESTIVAL ON SUNDAY, MAY 26

SINGLE DAY TICKETS GO ON SALE THIS THURSDAY

BOSTON, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston Calling, celebrating its 10th edition this year, announced its day-to-day lineup today with Single Day tickets going on sale this Thursday, January 24, 2019 at 10:00AM EST. The acclaimed music festival, taking place this Memorial Day Weekend, May 24 – 26, 2019, at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, MA, will deliver more than 55 performances across its four stages. Alt-rock superstars Twenty One Pilots will headline Boston Calling on Friday, May 24; Australian rockers Tame Impala will lead the bill on Saturday, May 25, and hip-hop phenom and recently announced Super Bowl LIII halftime performer Travis Scott will close out Boston Calling on Sunday, May 26. Single Day tickets will go on sale on Thursday, January 24 at 10:00AM EST at www.bostoncalling.com . All performance times will be revealed at a later date.



Friday’s music performances at Boston Calling will celebrate classic rock revival, funk, indie pop, and hip-hop with Greta Van Fleet, Janelle Monáe, Christine and The Queens, and Black Star (Yasiin Bey & Talib Kweli). Among the artists performing on Saturday are electronic powerhouse Odesza, hip-hop and R&B sensation Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, blues inspired Hozier, King Princess, and the exciting and experimental collaboration between musicians Justin Vernon of Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner of The National – Big Red Machine. Helping to close out the festival on Sunday will be Logic, 2019 multi-Grammy nominee Brandi Carlile, Sheck Wes, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Marina, and Boston’s own Guster.

Boston Calling would not be complete without its comedy and entertainment lineup, featuring several all-star comedians and dancers performing in the festival’s indoor arena. On Friday, Saturday Night Live veteran Fred Armisen and Boston hometown favorite Sam Jay will perform. On Saturday, the arena will host the wildly popular Jenny Slate while Michael Che, current co-host of SNL’s Weekend Update, and fellow SNL cast member Melissa Villaseñor will keep the laughs going on Sunday. Grammy winning singer-songwriter and spoken word star Imogen Heap, along with Boston Ballet, one of the world’s most iconic dance companies, will both perform in the arena on both Saturday and Sunday. Local comedian Lamont Price will take to the mic all three days.

Boston Calling’s 2019 day-to-day lineup is as follows (lineup and artists are subject to change). Performance times are to be announced.

Friday May 24, 2019

Twenty One Pilots

Greta Van Fleet

Janelle Monáe

Lord Huron

Christine and The Queens

Black Star (Yasiin Bey & Talib Kweli)

Tank and The Bangas

Mura Masa

Yaeji

Gang of Youths

Turnstile

Pale Waves

Naeem

Adia Victoria

Arena:

Fred Armisen

Sam Jay

Lamont Price

Saturday May 25, 2019

Tame Impala

ODESZA

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Hozier

Big Red Machine

King Princess

Mitski

Clairo

Denzel Curry

Princess Nokia

Young Fathers

Superorganism

Shame

Pile

White Reaper

Sasha Sloan

Dessa

Sidney Gish

Arena:

Jenny Slate

Imogen Heap

Boston Ballet

Marina Franklin

Lamont Price

Sunday May 26, 2019

Travis Scott

Logic

Brandi Carlile

Sheck Wes

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Marina

Guster

Chromeo (DJ Set)

Snakehips

Snail Mail

SOB x RBE

Ravyn Lenae

Cautious Clay

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Kilo Kish

SKEGSS

Easy Life

Arena:

Michael Che

Imogen Heap

Boston Ballet

Melissa Villaseñor

Lamont Price

Further details on Boston Calling’s visual art, as well as more information about the festival’s food and drink components, will be shared in the coming months.

Boston Calling is proud to have Delta Air Lines, Samuel Adams, Miller Lite, JBL, Barefoot Wine, 47 Brand, and Vans as sponsors for this year’s festival.

Tickets: Single Day General Admission, VIP and Platinum VIP Passes go on sale on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at 10:00am EST at www.bostoncalling.com .

SINGLE DAY General Admission Passes will be available for a limited time for $99; these tickets offer access to a variety of acts across four stages, admission to daily comedy and entertainment in the arena, access to dozens of food vendors, a wide selection of craft beer and wine offerings, an array of fun outdoor games and attractions, sponsor exhibits, and more surprises to be announced. Announcement Day pricing of $99 per ticket is only available for a limited time. GA payment plans are available for as little as $33 down.

SINGLE DAY VIP Passes will be available for $199; these tickets offer a dedicated fast pass entrance to the festival, premium viewing areas at each outdoor stage, access to an onsite VIP staff and an exclusive 20,000 square foot VIP Lounge featuring expanded beverage options including a full bar, comfortable lounge seating, and private air-conditioned restrooms. Announcement Day pricing of $199 per ticket is only available for a limited time. VIP payment plans are available.

SINGLE DAY Platinum VIP Passes will be available for $599; these offer all VIP amenities plus access to a platinum viewing experience featuring incredible elevated views of the two main stages, a premium food & beverage package that includes a full specially priced bar featuring beer, wine and craft cocktails; complimentary daily gourmet bites throughout the day and complimentary soft drinks, water and other non-alcoholic options; a complimentary on-site parking pass for each day (one pass per transaction) and access to the exclusive gifting suite, featuring complimentary festival and partner merchandise exclusively available to platinum attendees each day. Announcement Day pricing of $599 per ticket is only available for a limited time. Platinum VIP payment plans are available.

A limited number of General Admission Three-Day passes and VIP Three-Day passes are available for $264 and $629, respectively. Additionally, there are a limited number of Platinum VIP Three-Day passes available for $1,129.

Payment plans are available in increments of three for both Single Day and Three-Day Passes.

Getting There: Boston Calling is best accessed by the T on the Red Line’s Harvard Square stop; from there, it is a short walk to the festival’s main entrance. Boston Calling will also be coordinating with taxi and rideshare programs for safe and easy pickup and drop off points. There will also be bike racks available onsite. Onsite parking is available only to Platinum VIP package purchasers.

Boston Calling is produced by Boston Calling Events LLC (BCE) which is owned by Crash Line Productions and The Madison Square Garden Company.

Crash Line Productions is a Boston-based entertainment production company that owns and produces dozens of events each year. Formed in 2012 by Brian Appel and Mike Snow, Boston Calling Events continues to build its event platform around Boston Calling Music Festival.

Boston Calling Events is part of The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG), a world leader in live sports and entertainment experiences. The company presents or hosts a broad array of premier events in its diverse collection of iconic venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA; The Chicago Theatre; and the Wang Theatre in Boston. Other MSG properties include legendary sports franchises: the New York Knicks (NBA), the New York Rangers (NHL) and the New York Liberty (WNBA); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, MSG’s NBA 2K League franchise. In addition, the Company features the popular original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces New England’s preeminent Boston Calling Music Festival. Also under the MSG umbrella is TAO Group, a world-class hospitality group with globally-recognized entertainment dining and nightlife brands: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Vandal. More information is available at www.themadisonsquaregardencompany.com

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Chris Langley & Alexandra Sullivan

617-501-4293; 617-872-8991

chris@44-communications.com; alexandra@44-communications.com

@44Comm

