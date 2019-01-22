Covia Showcasing Extensive Industrial Sand Footprint at World of Concrete

Customers meeting team to discuss advanced mineral and material solutions, leading technical expertise, and strategic distribution network

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covia announced today it is showcasing its extensive sand footprint and diverse product portfolio at World of Concrete January 22–25. Customers are scheduling meetings to learn about the advanced mineral and material solutions, leading technical expertise, and strategic distribution network.



The Company, created through the merger of Unimin and Fairmount Santrol in June of last year, has nearly 50 plants with more than 50 million tons of annual production capacity. Team members, many of whom are recognized leaders in the industry, believe in the power of long-term partnerships—built on integrity, reliability, and an innovative mindset—to deliver shared success.

Granusil® high-performance construction sand, one of many advanced mineral and material solutions, is a frequent choice for a variety of industrial and contractor-mixed applications. Consistent, uniform grain shape and particle-size distribution have excellent placement, compaction, and mechanical properties in manufactured or site-prepared products.

Broad technical expertise underscores all work for a safer, sustainable portfolio. The R&D team, for example, recently formulated a treated sand that reduces respirable dust by 99%—compared with untreated sand—to enhance worker safety. This is another example of Covia’s pledge to environment, health, and safety (EHS).

Industrial customers can depend on Covia’s strategic, cost-effective distribution network to receive orders on time. The experienced customer service team is well known for ensuring an efficient, uninterrupted flow of orders that are synced up with the network.

“We’re looking forward to introducing our Company at World of Concrete,” said Bryan Aown, vice president of Industrial marketing for Covia. “The spirit of partnership and good corporate citizenship underscores our values and vision, allowing us to collaborate successfully with our customers.”

Covia’s Industrial and Custom Toll Blending teams are located in South Hall booth S10348 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Covia

Covia is a leading provider of minerals and material solutions for the Industrial and Energy markets, representing the legacy and combined strengths from the June 2018 merger of Unimin and Fairmount Santrol. The Company is a leading provider of diversified mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports and recreation markets. The Company offers a broad array of high-quality products, including high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems and coated materials, delivered through its comprehensive distribution network. Covia offers its Energy customers an unparalleled selection of proppant solutions, additives, and coated products to enhance well productivity and to address both surface and down-hole challenges in all well environments. Covia has built long-standing relationships with a broad customer base consisting of blue-chip customers. Underpinning these strengths is an unwavering commitment to safety and to sustainable development further enhancing the value that Covia delivers to all of its stakeholders. For more information, visit CoviaCorp.com .

Contact

Dave Reavis

Director of Communications

440.214.3200 x 40287

Dave.Reavis@coviacorp.com



