Guardian Recognized for Award-Winning Customer Care Across Insurance and Wealth Management Product Lines

/EIN News/ -- Marlborough, MA, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today DALBAR recognized The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America (Guardian®) for outstanding customer care through their phone channel. This high level customer care is evidenced by Guardian earning the prestigious DALBAR Service Award for multiple product lines in 2018, including: Life Insurance, Disability Insurance, Retirement, and their wealth management arm, Park Avenue Securities. Collectively these awards speak to an unparalleled commitment to the customer experiences provided to clients who purchase these products through a financial professional. The specific awards earned by Guardian in 2018 include:



Annuity Service Award – Retirement Contact Center

– Retirement Contact Center Financial Intermediary Service Award – Park Avenue Securities

– Park Avenue Securities Insurance Service Award – Individual Life & Disability Contact Center

– Individual Life & Disability Contact Center Insurance Service Award – Claims Service and Solutions Group

In order to earn these distinctions, Guardian was required to exceed stringent benchmarks in detailed criteria covering all aspects of the customer experience over the course of the year. Meeting the customer’s transactional requirements alone is not enough, as strong interpersonal relationships, effective communication and an ability to effectively manage the flow of the call were also required.

“Providing an outstanding service experience is not just something that Guardian does, it is part of who they are as an organization, it is in their DNA,” explains DALBAR Director Brendan Yeager. “They have shown a deep institutional commitment to providing a best-in-class service experience consistently and across product lines.”

In 2018, Park Avenue Securities, an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Guardian became the first brokerage firm to earn the Financial Intermediary Service Award by providing outstanding service to advisors on their platform. As DALBAR's Chief Marketing Officer Cory Clark explained, “Considering how central the brokerage firm is to the advisor, and the frequency with which they interact, the importance of a best-in-class advisor experience is magnified considerably. Guardian clearly recognizes this and has made the advisor’s service experience a key component of Park Avenue Securities’ value proposition.”

It is not just the customer’s experience that Guardian is focused on. Guardian has also earned Recognition for Excellence for the experience of financial professionals working with Disability Income New Business and Underwriting and Life Insurance New Business and Underwriting. These recognitions are based on the responses of hundreds of Guardian financial professionals to surveys covering all aspects of their interactions with the Underwriting and New Business departments. DALBAR Director Brendan Yeager speaks to the importance of this recognition, stating, “By ensuring that their financial professionals are receiving a superior standard of care when interacting with New Business and Underwriting teams, Guardian frees up their time to focus on what matters most, meeting the needs of their clients.”

DALBAR, Inc. is the financial community’s leading independent expert for evaluating, auditing and rating business practices, customer performance, product quality and service. Launched in 1976, DALBAR has earned recognition for consistent and unbiased evaluations of investment companies, registered investment advisers, insurance companies, broker/dealers, retirement plan providers and financial professionals. DALBAR awards are recognized as marks of a superior standard of care in the financial community.

For more information about DALBAR, DALBAR's Customer Experience Audit programs or the DALBAR Service Award, please visit www.dalbar.com or contact Brooke Halloran via phone at 617-624-7273 or by emailing bhalloran@dalbar.com .

Guardian® is a registered trademark of the Guardian Life Insurance Company of America.

