Healthcare Industry Expert Dr. Daniel Castillo Joins Matrix Medical Network as Chief Medical Officer

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrix Medical Network, a leading provider of in-home and mobile health clinic assessments and care management, has announced that Dr. Daniel Castillo has joined the company as chief medical officer. In this role, Dr. Castillo will provide overall clinical leadership to the company’s growing suite of home and mobile based clinical services.



Dr. Castillo is a respected healthcare expert and physician executive with more than 10 years of experience providing thought leadership, vision and strategy to drive transformational clinical solutions. Most recently, Dr. Castillo served as chief executive officer with WiserCare; a healthcare IT, analytics, and shared decision making company that works with health systems and payers nationwide to ultimately improve value in health care through improved patient and provider engagement.

“Dr. Castillo’s background and experience make him uniquely qualified to serve as our chief medical officer and guide our current and future clinical activities,” said Walt Cooper, Matrix chief executive officer. “His impressive past accomplishments, demonstrated innovations and dynamic leadership will contribute greatly to both our company and our clients’ most important clinical initiatives.”

For each company he has served, Dr. Castillo’s leadership has been instrumental in developing successful clinical programs, driving innovative technological solutions and providing strategic vision to align the objectives of clinical leadership and business executives. His experience spans care management, population health, system and process design and clinical practice standards.

Prior to his role with WiserCare, Dr. Castillo served in executive leadership roles with Envision Healthcare/Evolution Health, a Fortune 500 company and leading provider of clinical services. In these roles, he led the integration of care across pre-hospital, in-patient, ambulatory and post-acute settings while creating and operationalizing population health, care management and other innovative value-based arrangements.

“I’ve always been driven to improve the value of health care through innovation and optimization of patient and member care delivery,” said Dr. Castillo. “Matrix is an industry leader with their high-quality in-home and mobile health clinic care, and I am eager to contribute to their renowned clinical organization and advance our capabilities to help patients and health plan members with their medical needs.”

About Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network provides a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. Matrix providers engage with health plan members wherever they are in their journey to health improvement. Our national network of community-based clinicians delivers in-home services for members while our fleet of mobile health clinics provides community-based care with advanced diagnostic capabilities. These options, and our advanced engagement approach, helps health plans manage risks, close care gaps and connect members to more options for the care and support they need. Matrix is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, and partners with leading health plans and providers across the country. Matrix is backed by Frazier Healthcare Partners (frazierhealthcare.com) and Providence Service Corporation (Nasdaq: PRSC) of Stamford, CT. For more information, visit matrixmedicalnetwork.com .

Matrix Medical Network Media Contact

David M. Goodspeed: office 480.862.1970 or david.goodspeed@matrixmedicalnetwork.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/868621b6-2b66-4544-bf2a-39d436804535



