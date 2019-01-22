ProQR to present at RNA Therapeutics 2019 following latest development of RNA-based oligonucleotide to treat vision loss

SMi's 10th Annual RNA Therapeutics Conference 2019

SMi reports: Associate Director at ProQR is set to present at the 10th Annual RNA Therapeutics Conference, taking place on 20th – 21st February 2019 in London.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Undoubtedly, the field of RNA therapeutics is currently undergoing a major expansion, and the potential for using RNA drugs for personalised medicines and immunotherapy, as well as to address genetic, infectious and chronic diseases will ensure the continued development of RNA therapeutics for years to come.For this reason, SMi Group are proud to present the 10th annual RNA Therapeutics conference on 20th – 21st February 2019, which will gather a host of industry experts from leading RNA therapeutics organisations, to discuss the latest developments and challenges faced in the field of RNA therapy.With only four weeks’ remaining and limited spaces left, interested parties can register online at http://www.therapeutics-rna.com/einpress Delegates of this year’s conference in London will have the opportunity of being at the forefront of developments in RNA Therapies as well as hear from key industry experts such as ProQR.In recent news, the FDA granted Fast Track designation to a novel drug from ProQR (QR-421a), a first-in-class RNA-based oligonucleotide with the potential to treat vision loss caused by Usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa.The CEO of ProQR stated “Patients with Usher syndrome currently have no available therapies for their vision loss and this designation emphasizes the high unmet need in this disease.” (Source: empr.com)SMi Group are delighted to have Hans Kistemaker, Associate Director at ProQR presenting on day two of the event, where he will give a keynote presentation on ‘Planning for Oligonucleotide Supply: Personalized Medicine to Large Scale Markets’. Topics to be covered include:• Securing oligonucleotide drug substance supply• Early vs late phase• Small scale (ultra-orphan) vs large scale marketsDelegates will have the chance to hear about ProQR's vital role in the field of RNA Therapeutics, as well as learn how to plan for oligonucleotide supply from personalized medicine to large scale markets.To download the latest brochure with the full two-day agenda and speaker line-up, please visit http://www.therapeutics-rna.com/einpress In just four weeks’ time, this highly-anticipated conference will bring together big pharmas, academics, pioneering biotechs, and government organisations at one place to provide delegates with insightful presentations and case studies from top representatives within the RNA Therapeutics field.RNA Therapeutics Conference 201920th – 21st February 2019London, UKSponsors for RNA Therapeutics 2019 include: ChemGenes, NOF Corporation, Bio-Techne, Lipocalyx---END---About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.