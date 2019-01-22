Europe Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market to 2023 By Coverage, Ownership, Technology, End User & Country

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market By Coverage (Indoor Vs Outdoor), By Ownership (Carrier Ownership, Neutral Host & Enterprise Ownership), By Technology, By End User, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Europe DAS market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of more than 10% by 2023, owing to rising investments in the development of 5G cellular network technology ecosystem and growing number of connected devices, such as smartphones, smart speakers and smart appliances.



Moreover, increasing popularity of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), enterprise mobility, and digital & fiber DAS in the region is further anticipated to fuel growth in European DAS market over the next five years.



Europe Distributed Antenna System market is controlled by these major players, namely



CommScope EMEA Limited

Corning GmbH

Cobham Wireless

Comba Telecom, S.L.U.

American Tower International, Inc.

JMA Wireless international



Boingo Limited

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Europe Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor Vs. Outdoor)

4.2.2. By Ownership (Carrier Ownership, Neutral Host & Enterprise Ownership)

4.2.3. By Technology (Carrier Wi-Fi, Small Cells & Self Organizing Network (SON))

4.2.4. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)

4.2.5. By Country

4.3. United Kingdom Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

4.4. Germany Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

4.5. France Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

4.6. Spain Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

4.7. Italy Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Impact Analysis

5.2. Drivers

5.3. Challenges



6. Market Trends & Developments



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Competitive Benchmarking

7.2. Company Profiles



8. Strategic Recommendations



