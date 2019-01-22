uBreakiFix Partners With Screen Protection Company Gadget Guard as Preferred Service Provider

uBreakiFix Becomes Preferred Repair Provider for Gadget Guard’s Black Ice + Family of Products

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uBreakiFix, an industry leader in electronics repair, has teamed up with leading screen protection brand Gadget Guard as its preferred service provider for authorized screen repairs for Gadget Guard’s Black Ice + family of products.



uBreakiFix has teamed up with leading screen protection brand Gadget Guard as its preferred service provider for authorized screen repairs for Gadget Guard’s Black Ice + family of products.





/EIN News/ -- Beginning Jan. 22, customers who register for the Gadget Guard insurance option offered with their Black Ice + screen protection can bring their device to any uBreakiFix store in the U.S. for authorized support, should the device screen break. Under this warranty, uBreakiFix’s professional repair technicians will repair any screen damage, up to $150.

“We are thrilled to come alongside Gadget Guard to elevate its customer support offerings with high-quality, timely repairs for their customers,” said uBreakiFix Vice President of Services and Development Kevin Cundiff. “At uBreakiFix, customer service is our top priority, and we are excited to partner with a company that shares our commitment to providing convenience, care, and expertise. Our network of over 480 authorized repair locations across North America stands ready to deliver a great experience to Gadget Guard customers. We look forward to delivering top-tier service so they can stay connected to what matters most.”

“At Gadget Guard, we strive to provide the best screen protection products and customer support in the world,” said Gadget Guard Vice President of Sales Brandon Bowen. “We chose to partner with uBreakiFix because, as the industry’s leading repair brand, they are uniquely positioned to help us extend the reach of our world-class customer support. We know that our customers will be in great hands with uBreakiFix and are proud to align our brands.”

uBreakiFix is known for its ability to repair anything with a power button. To date, uBreakiFix has repaired more than five million devices, including phones, tablets, computers, and gaming consoles. uBreakiFix offers free diagnostics, and each repair is backed with a 90-day warranty that is good at any of its more than 480 locations across North America.

Gadget Guard customers in need of a repair covered under its proprietary insurance program can visit the Gadget Guard website to file a claim and can then schedule an appointment at ubreakifix.com /repairs , or simply drop off their device without an appointment.

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2017, uBreakiFix expanded the partnership to include exclusive after sales support for Google Pixelbook customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2018, uBreakiFix also ranked #18 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, #1 in the Electronics Repair category, and #1 on the Top New Franchises list. For more information, visit http://www.ubreakifix.com .

About Gadget Guard

Established in 2007, Gadget Guard is the mobile device screen protection brand of Penumbra Brands, LLC which is based in North Salt Lake, Utah and backed by L Catterton, the world’s largest consumer product focused private equity company. Gadget Guard, an industry leader in electronic display protection, offers a comprehensive line of innovative protective solutions for mobile devices throughout the North American and European markets. In 2016, Gadget Guard launched its Black Ice + family of products, the best-in-class, and first-to-market insured screen protector, providing consumers the peace of mind their device display truly is protected. In addition to its screen protection products, Penumbra offers a portfolio of high-performance mobile accessory brands with innovative patented technology which protect both mobile devices and the people who use them. For more information, visit https://penumbrabrands.com and https://www.gadgetguard.com .

For more information, contact:

Molly White

(404) 510-0491

molly@seesparkgo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36921fb1-9380-4469-8b82-c39aa18cc59a



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.