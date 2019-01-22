FlexIt, Pay as You Go Gym App, Announces Partnership with AccuWeather

Fitness app announces that AccuWeather users will be driven to FlexIt facilities based on city-specific weather conditions

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexIt – the mobile-based solution that allows users to only pay for the gym time they use – announces its partnership with AccuWeather . Through this partnership, AccuWeather users will be encouraged to use various FlexIt fitness facilities based on the weather conditions in their area. For example, users will receive notifications when in proximity of facilities with outdoor pools during sunny days, or facilities with indoor cardio setups when it is raining.

Easy check in at gym's front desk





FlexIt gives consumers the freedom to choose where and when they work out, providing a personalized fitness experience in which there is no upfront cost and the users only pay for the time they spend in the facility. FlexIt’s app and platform is live in New York, New Jersey, Chicago, Washington D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and Phoenix, with more than a dozen additional markets coming soon. FlexIt’s line-up of partner fitness locations currently includes large national players, such as Retro Fitness and Youfit Health Clubs, as well as large regional players, such as Charter Fitness, among many others.

“We are so excited to bring flexible fitness to AccuWeather users,” said Austin Cohen, founder and CEO of FlexIt. “Through this partnership, AccuWeather users are given fitness options that fit their needs. When it’s rainy or cold, users will be directed to facilities ideal for indoor training, and when it’s warm out they will be directed to facilities with pools and outdoor amenities – this brings a new level of customization to the fitness market.”

AccuWeather provides minute-by-minute and hour-by-hour forecasts with customized content and engaging video presentations. The AccuWeather apps for both iOS and Android provide the most accurate and actionable weather forecasts and warnings in an innovative and advanced mobile experience which is personalized to each individual user.

“With this partnership, our priority is to provide even more individualized features for AccuWeather users, by driving them to different FlexIt facilities based on weather conditions,” said Bill McGarry, vice president of sales at AccuWeather. “Partnering with FlexIt connects us to our users in a new way, allowing us to offer the best weather app experience and help users to make the best decisions where weather in concerned.”

FlexIt is available for download in the App Store and Google Play . To learn more about FlexIt, visit: www.flexit.fit.

About FlexIt

FlexIt Inc. is the mobile app that quickly and seamlessly enables users to access gyms wherever and whenever they want, and only pay for the amount of time that they are in the facility. FlexIt offers consumers the flexibility that they expect, while generating leads and enhancing profitability for fitness clubs. FlexIt provides club access to users while simultaneously providing clubs with access to a large network of prospective members. FlexIt is available for download on iOS and Android in the respective app stores; for more information, please visit https://www.flexit.fit/

About AccuWeather, Inc. and AccuWeather.com

AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world has saved tens of thousands of lives, prevented hundreds of thousands of injuries and tens of billions of dollars in property damage. With global headquarters in State College, PA and other offices around the world, AccuWeather serves more than 1.5 billion people daily to help them plan their lives and get more out of their day through radio, television, newspapers, smart phones, tablets, connected TVs, the AccuWeather Network and AccuWeather.com . Additionally, AccuWeather produces and distributes news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites. Among AccuWeather’s many innovative and award-winning features available free to the public are MinuteCast® Minute by Minute™ forecasts with Superior Accuracy™. Furthermore, AccuWeather serves 245 of Fortune 500 companies and thousands of businesses globally. Dr. Joel N. Myers, Founder, President and Chairman, established AccuWeather in 1962 and is considered the "father of modern commercial meteorology." Dr. Myers, a leading creative thinker and visionary, has been named "the most accurate man in weather" by The New York Times and one of the top entrepreneurs in American history by Entrepreneur’s Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs.

The AccuWeather app for Android phone and tablet users is free at the Google Play store. The AccuWeather iOS app is free at www.AppStore.com . Visit accuweather.com for additional information.

Media Contact:

Jaclyn Bertrand

Uproar PR for FlexIt

jbertrand@uproarpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f09b2d5b-ab2a-4635-8044-243ddf180969







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.