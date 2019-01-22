Harley Dealership Owner Rodin Younessi was Selected to Compete in the 90th Anniversary Le Mans 24 Hour Race

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, January 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rodin Younessi owns a string of Harley Davidson Dealerships across the country and has served as manager and owner to a Lamborghini dealership in his hometown of Palm Beach, FL. Earlier in his career, though, Mr. Younessi gained a reputation for his skilled technique in race car driving, eventually earning a spot in the Le Mans 24 Hour race.Rodin Younessi began a career in law, but his passions eventually called him back to motorsports where he distinguished himself as an exceptionally skilled driver. Today, he owns and operates a chain of motorsports dealerships including Harley-Davidson locations in Los Angeles, Fullerton, Treasure Coast, Durham, North Carolina, and another in Georgia.Mr. Younessi has an impressive track record of racing wins and competition invites. He’s raced in various high-profile competitions for years, proving expertise racing both sports cars and motorcycles. In 2011, Rodin Younessi competed in the U.S. F2000 National Championship for Pabst Racing Services as well as the JDC Motorsports National Class. During this time, he made seven starts and finished 4th place of the entire season in championship standing, heightening his reputation as an outstanding driver.He finished the National Class at 12th overall in the second race at Road America and brought together a team of drivers to race in the Firestone Indy Lights series. He was also invited to compete in many new forms of racing outside of his familiar competitions, including serving on a performance tech team to the Baltimore Grand Prix in 2012.Of the selection of Rodin Younessi, crew chief of the Grand Prix Frank Parzych had this to say:“Rodin is well suited for the [Le Mans Prototype Vehicle car and proved it recently running over 250 miles at PBIR, getting up to speed quickly. This is a new experience for Rodin, running endurance races with a teammate and having to compromise a bit of set up for both drivers, but we believe Rodin is up for the task.”Faith in his racing prowess led Rodin Younessi to become the second American driver to complete the line-up for 2012’s Le Mans 24 Hours race, a high-endurance and specialized competition."In racing, I have overcome many roadblocks along the way, and the faces who have tried to sway me away from pressing forward have all dwindled into a forgotten past,” said Rodin Younessi of his involvement in the Le Mans race. “I am overwhelmed by the opportunity I've been given to compete in the 90th Anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans; the feeling is surreal. I am grateful for the faith, confidence, and the once in a lifetime opportunity that Boutsen Ginion Racing has given me to be at the helm of their LMP2 car."



