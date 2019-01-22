Varonis Launches v 7.0: Major New Version Boosts Threat Detection and Response, Data Protection and Compliance Capabilities in Cloud and Hybrid Environments

The new Varonis Data Security Platform 7.0 showcases incident response playbooks, Active Directory risk dashboards, enhanced cloud coverage, threat intelligence, and accelerated investigations with lightning- fast query response

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announces new features in version 7.0 of the Varonis Data Security Platform to help organizations protect their enterprise data from insider threats and cyberattacks.



/EIN News/ -- Attend the Debut Webinar: Join our 7.0 showcase webinar on Thursday, January 24 at 2:00 pm EST. Register: https://varonis.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TNj0V-55QRmYUxfVVljbyg

Version 7.0 of the Varonis Data Security Platform features new cloud and advanced threat detection and response capabilities: new event sources and enrichment; out-of-the-box threat intelligence to Varonis security insights; and playbooks that arm customers with incident response plans right in the web UI – making it easier for customers to follow best-practice responses to security incidents.

Additional highlights of 7.0 include:

New Dashboards Highlight Cloud, Active Directory and GDPR Risks

Active Directory risk dashboards, GDPR dashboards, and Office 365 dashboards offer at-a-glance visibility into critical exposures and concerns on Active Directory and key data stores. Widgets within each dashboard provide drill-down context and explanations of security risks -- from vulnerable user accounts to at-risk cloud data to potential compliance violations.

Support for Box Security Events

The Varonis Data Security Platform was created to protect enterprise data wherever it’s stored, and that now includes data stored in Box. Customers can filter, search, and sort by event type including impersonation events, sharing events, and more; highlight risky behavior like over-permissive sharing and impersonation; and see where to remediate security vulnerabilities.

Additional Office 365 and Active Directory Events Add Intelligence and Context for Alerting and Investigations

Attackers commonly exploit weaknesses or misconfigurations in Azure and on-premises Active Directory to escalate privileges and access data, including email stored in Exchange Online. Varonis 7.0 enhances Exchange Online, Azure AD and Active Directory monitoring with new event and entity information, and additional telemetry from directory services helps customers reduce the time it takes to detect and respond to threats on premises and in the cloud.

Threat Intelligence Details Provide Deeper Insights

Monitor and track malicious (or suspicious) connections with out-of-the-box threat intelligence. Varonis security insights and events are now enriched with information about risky external connections. Customers can now get external IP and URL enrichment in context with suspicious behavior and unusual activity for deeper insight on potential security incidents.

Incident Response Playbooks Map Out Next Steps

Incident response plans from our cybersecurity research lab are now built into the Varonis UI as playbooks: our security experts mapped out best practices for responding to different types of cyberattacks – covering incident notification to containment to recovery, along with actionable steps to eradicate threats and improve security postures for future attacks.

Increased Speed and Scalability with Solr

Version 7 optimizes the use of Solr for dramatically faster and more intuitive investigations. Solr enables rapid data aggregation, visualization, and horizontal scalability on commodity hardware, even with billions of events. By innovating on top of Solr, Varonis customers can provision relatively little hardware and receive significant performance improvements. Customers will benefit from faster search auto-completion, improved search response and immediate access to search results -- even during their compilation.

…and More

Additional features from version 7.0 include more out-of-the-box reports (including reports on overexposed regulated and GDPR data); new threat models to detect additional types of cyberattacks; faster updates to the web UI; and saved searches for more collaborative investigations.

“This new release of the Varonis Data Security Platform speaks to the fact that too many modern organizations are combatting a lack of perimeter visibility, in-house expertise, proactive incident response, and the requirement for a cyber-resilient strategy – creating prime targets for attackers,” said Peter Evans, chief marketing officer, Optiv. “Assessing a company’s business requirements first, and starting with an ‘inside-out’ view on risk, can identify and prioritize gaps in security program execution across tools, processes – such as global access, and data. Technology can automate these processes for detection and remediation, thereby optimizing security while increasing effectiveness.”

Additional Resources

For additional details on the Varonis solution portfolio, visit https://www.varonis.com .

. Visit our blog and join the conversation on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Podcast and YouTube .

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects insider threats and cyberattacks by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. With a focus on data security, Varonis serves a variety of use cases including governance, compliance, classification, and threat analytics. Varonis started operations in 2005 and, as of September 30, 2018, had approximately 6,350 customers worldwide — comprised of industry leaders in many sectors including financial services, healthcare, public, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, consumer and retail, education, media and entertainment and technology.

Investor Relations Contact: James Arestia Varonis Systems, Inc. 646-640-2149 jarestia@varonis.com News Media Contacts: Rachel Hunt Varonis Systems, Inc. 877-292-8767 (ext. 4247) rhunt@varonis.com Mia Damiano Merritt Group 703-390-1502 damiano@merrittgrp.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.