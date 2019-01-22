Ophthalmic Lasers Market to Clock Value of US$1.44 billion by 2024-end With Rising Technological Developments - TMR

Ophthalmic Lasers Market to exhibit a healthy 4.60% CAGR between 2016 and 2024

Albany, New York, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The TMR report projects the global ophthalmic lasers market to register a promising CAGR of 4.60% from 2016 to 2024. By the end of 2024, the market will be worth US$1.44bn, predicts the report.

Out of the various end users, the demand from ophthalmic clinics is expected to remain high in the next few years due to their outstanding expansion rate and patient’s preference for visiting the specialists for lasers treatment procedures. Region wise, North America is expected to lead the global ophthalmic lasers market in the coming years. This is attributed to flourishing healthcare infrastructure and regulatory structure in the region.

/EIN News/ -- Request to View Sample of Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=20864

Rapid Technological Developments to Fuel Growth of Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market

The ophthalmic laser is a medical device used in targeting ophthalmic cells in order to operate ophthalmic disorders. An ophthalmic laser is a perfect tool for certain therapeutic procedures and clinical diagnosis procedures. This device is extensively used in various ophthalmic disorder procedures such as laser trabeculoplasty, cataract surgery, retinal photocoagulation, laser iridotomy, and posterior capsulotomy. Rising number of patients suffering from various eye diseases, increasing awareness about productive medical care and timely diagnosis, and growing demand for effective eye treatments are factors driving the global ophthalmic lasers market.

Patients are preferring ophthalmic lasers treatment due to the easy availability on an outpatient basis and pain free procedures. Furthermore, increasing cases of chronic disorders such as diabetes, rapid technological advancement in the field of ophthalmology, and burgeoning population are fueling growth in the global ophthalmic lasers market. The incorporation of technologies in the ophthalmology enhances the accuracy of ophthalmic laser surgeries. For instance, technological progression in ophthalmology such as optical coherence tomography helps in identifying retinal diseases through quantitative data. Such data aid in evaluating retinal abnormalities. Growing initiatives for treatment of vision impairment, and rising regulatory approvals for new products are propelling the global ophthalmic lasers market.

Request PDF Brochure of Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=20864

High Cost of Devices to Hinder Ophthalmic Lasers Market Growth in Future

Rising preference of alternative treatments over the ophthalmic lasers due to their easy availability is one of the main challenges the global ophthalmic lasers market needs to overcome. Apart from that, the high cost of equipment and therapy is also negatively impacting the market. Nevertheless, the growing support from government for creating consumer awareness will help underpin growth momentum in the next couple of years.

Transparency market Research (TMR) notes that the global ophthalmic lasers market is categorized by the presence of several large and small players operating in it. The rivalry between the players is likely to increase as they aim at offering technologically advanced products in the field of ophthalmology.

Request For Discount On This Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=20864

Among the multiple strategies adopted by players in the global ophthalmic lasers market to stay ahead of the competition, product innovation has paid off the most. The global ophthalmic lasers market is expected to grow steadily due to the existence of large players who are investing in innovative branding ideas. Some of the leading players in the global ophthalmic lasers market are Carl Zeiss, Novartis AG, Ziemer Ophthalmic, IRIDEX Corp, Ellex Medical Lasers, and Abbott Laboratories.

Browse Press Release - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/ophthalmic-lasers-market.htm

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency market research titled “Ophthalmic Lasers Market (Product - Diode Lasers, Femtosecond Lasers, Excimer Lasers, Nd:YAG Lasers, Argon Lasers, and SLT Lasers; Application - Glaucoma, Cataract, Refractive Error Corrections, Diabetic Retinopathy, and AMD; End User - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Ophthalmic Clinics) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Volume, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024”.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/ophthalmic-ultrasound-systems-market.html

Glaucoma Therapeutics Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/glaucoma-therapeutics-market.html

Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/ophthalmology-surgical-devices-market.html

About TMR

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany, NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: http://theglobalhealthnews.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.