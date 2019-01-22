LiveWire Ergogenics Granted Approval for Minor Use Permit to Establish Large-Scale Nursery and Strengthens Position in California Cannabis Market

Anaheim, CA, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTC: LVVV) announced today that its subsidiary GHC Ventures has been granted a Minor Use Permit from the County of San Luis Obispo Department of Planning and Building to begin build-out and production in its 22,000 square foot Nursery facility in Paso Robles, California. LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. is a company focused on the acquisition, licensing and management of special-purpose real estate properties and the development and leasing of compliant turnkey production facilities for licensed cannabis-based operations.



The Minor Use Permit has been issued to establish a 22,000 square foot secure indoor cannabis nursery facility on a 220-acre parcel. The project includes the conversion of two existing buildings with sufficient power capacity and abundant water supply. The floor plans include over 10,000 square feet of canopy for “mother” plants and separate clone storage. Additional space will be utilized for flowering plants specifically for research and development.

Bill Hodson, CEO of LiveWire states, "After a lengthy and complicated approval process through all participating California government bodies, we have now received the final approval for this Minor Use Permit. This permit will allow us to begin the build-out process of the two buildings according to our architectural plans, and simultaneously apply for a State License. Due to the amount of detail throughout the permit process, we feel approval from the State will be achieved within a short period of time. We appreciate the detailed work from our legal team and the support we received from the staff in San Luis Obispo County assuring our compliance with local ordinances, and of course the support of the Paso Robles community."

Within the two buildings, the nursery will also contain research and development and staging areas, as well as rooms for cannabis waste, cannabis storage, record keeping, security offices, conference room and additional designated locations required for approval. The facility will be secured via biometric entry locks and comprehensive security features such as motion-sensors, security cameras, exterior lighting that will meet all ordinance standards related to security.

"This will be our second nursery operation in California and will complement our State licenses in Coachella for our high-tech nursery and statewide distribution", added Hodson. "We are now in a position to expedite the implementation of our business plan and accordingly, the financial performance of the Company, to produce a satisfactory ROI for our investors"

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (LVVV) specializes in identifying and monetizing current and future trends in the health and wellness industry. The Company is focused on acquiring, managing and leasing specialized “closed loop” turnkey cannabis real estate locations of fully compliant and permitted turnkey facilities for the production of cannabis-based products and services in California. The Company is also establishing research partnerships to explore the application of cannabinoid-based products to target specific ailments or conditions with large “sufferer” populations for human and veterinarian applications. This includes dosing verification of zero pesticide products for quality brands via its “7X Pure” Cannabis Dosing and Verification System, and the development and licensing of high-quality cannabinoid-based products and services. LiveWire Ergogenics does not sell or distribute products that are in violation of the Unites States Controlled Substance Act.

