One Step Vending, Corp. Receives Enthusiastic Welcome by Customers and Merchants

/EIN News/ -- Harrison, NY, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- One Step Vending, Corp. (OTCPink: KOSK), announces successful installations of CBD vending machines in convenience stores of certain Brooklyn neighborhoods and updates on the course of the business.



The CBD vending machines that have been installed in pioneering convenience stores, received an enthusiastic welcome by the customers of the stores and the merchants that are the first to have these machines installed in their stores. The vending machines currently offer CBD infused products to adults, that include gummies, capsules, CBD oil, drinks, coffee and tea. All products sold via KOSK’s CBD Kiosks are THC-free and from USA suppliers only.

KOSK President David Garfinkel commented: “We’re very pleased with the warm reception of the vending machines in our merchant network stores and we currently work closely to promote the first products, support the customers and make available the best products in the American CBD market through our vending machines.”

About One Step Vending Corporation

One Step Vending Corp. is a holding company focused on the acquisition of market-changing and disruptive business models. The Company supports subsidiaries with key financial, sales, marketing, and operational changes designed to accelerate growth and shareholder value. For more information visit: http://www.onestepvending.com

About Sofos CBD Inc.

Sofos CBD Inc. is currently developing the www.cbdkiosks.com, a hemp specialized market platform, aimed to provide various cannabinoid-infused products made in the United States, through collaboration with breakthrough companies in the field and specially designed products under its brand. The e-shop platform is currently under development and pending to be launched.

About Corporate Refreshment Services-Micro Markets, Inc.

CRS-Micro Markets, Inc., a provider of a wide range of food and beverage solutions, focuses on the use of self-checkout Micro Market technology in the area of San Diego, California.

Safe Harbor Statement This release may contain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "will", "could", "stands to" and "continues", as well as similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which might cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of One Step Vending Corp., or industry results, to be materially different from any historic or future results, financial conditions, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. One Step Vending Corp. expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based unless required by law or regulation.

KOSK Company Contact: Vasiliki Anagnostou, Secretary of the BoD One Step Vending Corp. 600 Mamaroneck Ave., Harrison, NY 10528 Tel: (619) 419-1220 E-mail:info@onestepvending.com KOSK Investor Relations Contact: Steven J Weiss President Kinsley Street Investors Groups 201 Albert Way STE 2208 Princeton, NJ.08540 Phone:732-513-6921 Mobile: 609 619-7908 www.kinsleystreet.com



