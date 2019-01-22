Check Point Introduces Industry-first Hyperscale Network Security at CPX360, the Premier Annual Gathering of Security Leaders

Check Point CEO Gil Shwed, together with leading industry experts, showcase the latest advances in cyber-security and threat prevention

/EIN News/ -- CPX 360, BANGKOK, Thailand, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions globally, today kicked off its annual customer and partner event series, CPX360. The three-day events are dedicated to addressing today’s – and tomorrow’s – most pressing cybersecurity challenges and helping organizations of all sizes develop strategies to prevent cyberthreats and sophisticated hackers impacting their business.



In his keynote ‘Cyber-security for 2020’, Check Point founder and CEO Gil Shwed described how Gen V (5th Generation) cyber-attacks – large scale and fast moving across mobile, cloud and on-premise networks – had increased over the past year, impacting more companies than ever before. He said that organizations need to close the security ‘generation gap’ before the next generation of attacks takes hold, by deploying infrastructures which combine real-time threat prevention, shared intelligence and the most advanced security across all enterprise environments.

Gil Shwed also gave his vision of the next generation, Gen VI, of cyber-security: Nano Security, which can be embedded on every device, web or cloud service, applications and network, to protect tomorrow’s hyper-connected, hyperscale world. He said: “Our mission is to keep advancing the cybersecurity world, to ensure we stay protected against all types of cyber-attacks. Gen VI of security will see nano-scale software agents placed on every type of device or cloud platform, connected in real time with an intelligent control system that can predict, detect and prevent attacks. This will enable us to secure everything from individual IoT devices to hyperscale networks seamlessly, eliminating weak links and protecting our future.”

Check Point also introduced Maestro, the industry’s first truly hyperscale network security solution. Check Point Maestro is a revolutionary new architecture that enables businesses of any size to enjoy the power of flexible cloud-level security platforms, and to seamlessly expand their existing security gateways to hyperscale capacity. This enables organizations to secure the largest, most resource-hungry environments including hyperscale data centers, telcos and mobile networks.

CPX 360 events are in Bangkok, January 21 – 24, Las Vegas, February 4 – 7 and Vienna, February 18 – 21. The events feature hundreds of unique breakout sessions from Check Point and its community of partners and customers, plus new research tracks which explore the latest generation of threats. With more than 7,000 expected attendees worldwide, this year’s conferences are supported by over 100 sponsors and exhibitors.

CPX 360 2019 resources

For a comprehensive list of CPX 360 event speakers, exhibitors and sponsors, the agendas for each event, and to register, please visit https://www.checkpoint.com/cpx/

Check Point Blog: http://blog.checkpoint.com/

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/checkpointsw

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/checkpointsoftware

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/check-point-software-technologies

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/CPGlobal

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Its solutions protect customers from cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other types of attacks. Check Point offers a multilevel security architecture that defends enterprises’ cloud, network and mobile device held information, plus the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

Media Contact Investor Contact Emilie Beneitez Lefebvre Kip E. Meintzer Check Point Software Technologies Check Point Software Technologies +44 (0) 7785 381 302 +1 650.628.2040 press@checkpoint.com ir@us.checkpoint.com









EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.