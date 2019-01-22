Icons Tony Hawk and Anton Corbijn Collaborate on Introduction of Tony Hawk® Signature Line Collection

PARIS, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Batra Group and Cherokee Global Brands (NASDAQ: CHKE), a global brand marketing platform that manages a growing portfolio of fashion and lifestyle brands, today unveiled the first season of its new top-tier streetwear fashion label, Tony Hawk® Signature Line.



Tony Hawk Wearing New Top-tier Streetwear Fashion Label, Tony Hawk® Signature Line









To officially launch the collection, iconic skateboarder Tony Hawk was photographed by legendary photographer and director Anton Corbijn to capture a rare glimpse of Tony as a multi-faceted self-made man and mentor to the next generation of skaters. The photographs were revealed during Paris Fashion Week at a private exhibition at Galerie M21 in Le Marais, Paris and are also available online at www.tonyhawksignatureline.com.

The exhibition showcased Anton Corbijn’s acclaimed photography style to capture the skate icon, creating timeless pieces that convey powerful insights into the inspiration for the Tony Hawk® Signature Line.

Tony Hawk, commenting on the collaboration, “The vision behind the range was to give fashion and skate enthusiasts alike a rare glimpse into my life before and beyond skating. So, when the opportunity arose to work with Anton Corbijn – someone who shares a mutual passion for music and raw, unfiltered art – I knew instinctively that the creative direction would be extraordinary.”

/EIN News/ -- Anton Corbijn added, “I hope I captured Tony’s intriguing combination of playfulness and seriousness. In any case, a real fun day out in a brave new world for me.”

The first delivery of the new Tony Hawk® Signature Line features a unique streetwear aesthetic born out of skateboarding culture and iconic moments throughout Tony Hawk’s life. The Autumn/Winter 2019 range, “designed for fans, innovators and iconoclasts” according to Tony Hawk, arrives late June in select top tier fashion and specialty skate stores globally.

Henry Stupp, CEO of Cherokee Global Brands, added, “Continuing to raise the profile of skateboarding and streetwear globally as we move towards the 2020 Summer Olympics was part of the motivation behind this launch. Most importantly, the collection was inspired by the multi-faceted self-made man that Tony is – he is unequivocally the most credible and iconic voice in skate culture. But he is more than just an iconic skater & global sports personality. We are proud to celebrate Tony - the father, entrepreneur and philanthropist.”

About Batra Group

The Batra Group was formed in 1947 and it has gone from strength to strength under its Indian ownership. BG specializes in Manufacture, Brand Distribution and Marketing and has a wealth of experience in Apparel, Accessories and Footwear sourcing. It has a Global presence and have headquarters in London and Mumbai with offices across India, Singapore, China, Indonesia and Portugal.

The Batra Group’s vision is to build sustainable businesses that create shareholder and brand values whilst sticking to its core values of Humility, Ownership, Passion, Family Ethics and Transparency.

About Cherokee Global Brands

Cherokee Global Brands is a global brand marketing organization that manages a growing portfolio of fashion and lifestyle brands including Cherokee®, TONY HAWK® Signature Apparel and Hawk Brands®, Liz Lange®, Everyday California®, Sideout®, Hi-Tec®, Magnum®, 50 Peaks® and Interceptor® across multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers around the world.

The Company currently maintains license and franchise agreements with leading retailers and manufacturers that span over 110 countries in 12,000 retail locations and digital commerce.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f970fc40-2d12-4325-a0ca-59d471a85143



