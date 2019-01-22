Terrestrial Energy to Present at Hydrogen Economy Summit at The Cleantech Forum San Francisco

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terrestrial Energy has been invited to present at the Hydrogen Economy Summit during the 17th Cleantech Forum of the Cleantech Group in San Francisco on January 28. The Hydrogen Economy Summit is a limited-seating Executive Summit, focused on three main aspects of commercializing hydrogen: sustainable production, integration into today’s electricity landscape, and its role in transportation. In addition to Terrestrial Energy, executives from Air Liquide, ENGIE, NREL, Toyota will speak at the Summit and present their perspectives.



Since 2002, Cleantech Group has brought together leading corporate executives, startup and scale-up company CEOs, investors, government agencies, and other key innovation thinkers, supporters and enablers from all areas of resource innovation, all major industrial verticals, and from across the globe.

“Presenting at the Cleantech Forum is an excellent opportunity for Terrestrial Energy to share its vision of Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR)-driven clean affordable hydrogen production, together with the unique abilities of Generation-IV nuclear power plants to excel in industrial applications beyond clean power generation, such as producing clean hydrogen, industrial heat or desalinated water,” said Terrestrial Energy CEO Simon Irish.

Terrestrial Energy USA is partnering with Southern Company, the U.S. Department of Energy, and its national laboratories, to develop a more affordable, efficient and cleaner method for producing hydrogen using IMSR nuclear heat and power.

The two-year research and development project examines the efficiency, design and economics of using an IMSR Generation-IV nuclear power plant to produce carbon-free, industrial-scale hydrogen using the hybrid sulfur process. This carbon-free method of generating hydrogen from water is potentially much more energy efficient than high-temperature steam electrolysis.

The project intends to demonstrate the commercial and industrial-scale viability of coupling an IMSR Generation-IV nuclear power plant to the hybrid sulfur process for large-scale production of affordable hydrogen with zero greenhouse-gas emissions.

About Terrestrial Energy

Terrestrial Energy is a developer of Generation-IV advanced nuclear power plants that use its proprietary Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR®) technology. IMSR technology represents true innovation in cost reduction, versatility and functionality of nuclear power plants. IMSR power plants will provide zero-carbon, reliable, dispatchable, cost-competitive electric power and high-grade industrial heat for use in many industrial applications, such as chemical synthesis and desalination, and in so doing extend the application of nuclear energy far beyond electric power markets. They have the potential to make important contributions to industrial competitiveness, energy security, and economic growth. Their deployment will support rapid global decarbonization of the primary energy system by displacing fossil fuel combustion across a broad spectrum. Using an innovative design, and proven and demonstrated molten salt reactor technology, Terrestrial Energy is engaged with regulators and industrial partners to complete IMSR engineering and to commission first IMSR power plants in the late 2020s.

Contact:

Jarret Adams

Terrestrial Energy

Phone: (202) 815-9234

Email: jadams@fulloncom.com

Contact:

Brian Smith

Terrestrial Energy

Phone: (416) 822-3130

Email: bsmith@the-lanes.ca

Website: www.terrestrialenergy.com

E-mail: info@terrestrialenergy.com

Social Media

Facebook: TerrestrialMSR

Twitter: TerrestrialMSR

YouTube: Terrestrial Energy

LinkedIn: TerrestrialEnergy

Google+: TerrestrialEnergy

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.