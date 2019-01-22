First Line of Yoga-Centric Supplements Launches in Canada

Toronto-based entrepreneur introduces Niyama™ Yoga Wellness to support the yoga lifestyle

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The practice of yoga gives its students many benefits – from a calmer mind, to a leaner, healthier body. However, it can also be physically demanding, requiring nutritional support pre and post-session to nourish the mind and body.



/EIN News/ -- This is something that Toronto-based entrepreneur Jillian Mariani knows all too well. As a part-time yoga teacher and admitted natural health geek, Mariani has created NiyamaTM Yoga Wellness in a bid to help yogis, herself included, get the nutritional support needed to maximize the benefits of the practice, and to sustain it with age.

“I’ve been practicing yoga for over 20 years – admittedly with varying degrees of frequency – and I was always playing around with my own concoctions of vitamins, aminos and herbals before and after practice,” explained Mariani, Founder and General Manager of NiyamaTM Yoga Wellness. “After I left the corporate world in 2017 and began taking an intense, daily yoga teacher training program, I began to really feel the effectiveness of my own combinations. I also noticed that many yogis were following a challenging class with plain water, or juice. It was then that I realized that the nutrients I was using weren’t common knowledge in the yogi community. That got me thinking – what could I create that would resonate with yogis and help them get more out of their practice and be healthier overall?”

Developing a line of natural health products might sound like a daunting task, but for Mariani it was nothing new. With an MBA from the Schulich School of Business and a diploma in Nutritional Management from George Brown, Mariani has nearly 20 years of experience doing just that. She began her career in sales and brand management positions with specialty natural health brands including Quest Vitamins, WEIL Nutritional Supplements and Progressive Nutritional Supplements. She advanced to executive level positions in marketing and innovation, and during a 12-year stint at Jamieson Vitamins she led the creation of over 150 natural health products, from concept stage through retail launch support.

Niyama™ reflects Mariani’s long-time love for yoga, united with the knowledge and passion she gained throughout her corporate career. The product line currently consists of 6 products, each specifically formulated to benefit yogis in a different way: energy & focus pre-practice, hydration & repair after class, support for joints & protection from inflammation, muscle repair, and stress and sleep support. As yogis tend to follow a healthier, more mindful lifestyle, all Niyama™ products are vegan and NON-GMO, with no artificial colours, flavours, preservatives, or sweeteners.

“I believe everyone can benefit from yoga. It’s meant to be a lifelong practice – all the way into our elder years,” Mariani concludes. “My goal is to take the guesswork out of nutritional supplements for yogis; to nourish and support them on their path to sustainable wellness – both on and off the mat.”

About Niyama™ Yoga Wellness

Niyama™ Yoga Wellness offers the first and only line of natural health supplements formulated specifically for yogis. Niyama™ Yoga Wellness products are made in Canada, vegan-friendly, non-GMO, and free of any artificial colours, flavours, preservative and sweeteners. Licenced and approved by Health Canada, Niyama™ Yoga Wellness products are available online at www. niyamayogawell.ca .

About the Founder

Jillian Mariani has 20 years’ experience in natural health & nutrition, working with both specialty and mainstream natural health brands including Quest Vitamins, WEIL Nutritional Supplements, Progressive Nutritional Supplements, and Jamieson Vitamins. In her 12 years at Jamieson, Jillian led the launch of over 150 natural health products, from concept through retailer launch. A yoga enthusiast since her early 20s, in 2017 Jillian fulfilled a long-held dream of completing Yoga Teacher Training and began leading vinyasa classes part-time.

Jillian holds a BA from University of Toronto, an MBA from Schulich School of Business, a Diploma in Nutritional Management from George Brown, and a 200H YTT from Downward Dog. She lives in Toronto’s Beach neighbourhood with her husband/soulmate, their four dynamic and seriously awesome children, and two adorable but naughty cats.

For more information: Jillian Mariani Founder and General Manager Niyama™ Yoga Wellness jillian@niyamayogawell.ca



