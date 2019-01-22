Campion Marine hires Neil Gilbert to design next generation of boats

/EIN News/ -- KELOWNA, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s largest fiberglass boat builder, Campion Marine, and its new management team has hired marine design veteran Neil Gilbert, of Gilbert Creative Group Inc., to design Campion’s next wave of boats.



Neil’s work has influenced many industry leaders worldwide. Multi-disciplined, Neil is arguably Canada’s most prolific boat designer having worked with such noted companies as Cobalt Boats, Malibu Boats, Campion Marine, Doral Boats, Vector Powerboats, C&C Yachts, Kingfisher Boats, Twin Anchors Houseboats, and many others.

“When my team and I considered Campion’s future design strategy, we unanimously agreed that Neil Gilbert had to be our guy,” said Campion’s CEO Lorne Nakonechny. “Neil has a legacy of timeless, relevant designs and he is being tasked to work with our team to create his best work yet as we redevelop our entire lineup of boats.”

When asked about his new role with Campion, Neil Gilbert said “Campion was and is a very significant part of my boat design legacy. I am excited about working with the team at Campion once again as we design and build boats that will take the company and the Campion family into the future of boating.”

Campion’s Director, Sales and Marketing Brian Milligen says, “Neil’s addition to our team solidifies our commitment to not only build a stronger brand for us and our dealer network, but to once again bring fresh, new, world class boat designs to market for the enjoyment of boaters in Canada and around the world.”

Gilbert’s design work for Campion will begin immediately, with the first of many new model launches starting at the company’s annual dealer meeting in August 2019.

About Campion Marine

For over 45 years Campion Marine has been building a diverse quality line up of boats, consisting of its Chase high performance boats, Explorer sport utility boats, Allante runabouts/cruisers and Svfara wake and surf tow boats. Campion and its team handcraft their boats in Kelowna, BC, Canada and ship them around the world. Campion is growing its global dealer network and its workforce. For further information, contact Brian Milligen phone 250-765-7795 or email askus@campionboats.com

Campion Marine Inc.

200 Campion Road

Kelowna, BC

Canada V1X 7S8

P: 250-765-7795

F: 250-765-8883



